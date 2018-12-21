NBA scores, highlights: Chris Paul injured as Rockets lose to Heat; ex-Clipper DeAndre Jordan returns to Los Angeles

Two games have center stage on Thursday night as the Houston Rockets traveled to Miami to play the Heat and the Dallas Mavericks travel to Los Angeles to play the Clippers.

James Harden and the Rockets were looking for their sixth straight win after a 10-14 start to the season, but they lost Chris Paul to a hamstring injury and Eric Gordon's final 3-pointer rimmed out to give the Rockets the loss.

In the nightcap, Mavs big man DeAndre Jordan made his return to Staples Center for the first time to face the Clippers after leaving his original franchise over the offseason.

Here's everything you need to know about Thursday's NBA action.

Miami Heat 101, Houston Rockets 99 (Box Score)



Dallas Mavericks at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) TV: TNT



Clippers crowd welcomes Jordan back

Mavericks center DeAndre Jordan received a warm welcome from the crowd during his return to Staples Center, and he was also acknowledged with a tribute video by the Clippers. Jordan played 10 seasons with the Clippers from 2008 to 2018.

Miami stops Rockets' winning streak

The Rockets had a chance to leave Miami with their sixth straight win, but Eric Gordon's 3-pointer rimmed out as time expired. Josh Richardson led the Heat with 22 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

Josh Richardson did it all for Miami as they snap the Rockets' 5-game win streak! 🔥



📊: 22 PTS | 7 AST | 6 REB#HeatCulture pic.twitter.com/rdT5JDbgmt — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 21, 2018

CP3 leaves with injury

Chris Paul pulled up lame after chasing after a loose ball, and went directly to the locker room. He did not return to the game after suffering a hamstring injury.

.@KristenLedlow gives an update on Chris Paul, who suffered a strained left hamstring and will not return to tonight's game. pic.twitter.com/OLTHVEIymG — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 21, 2018

Wade rises for baseline jam

Dwyane Wade may be 36 years old, but he still has no problem getting to the rim. On this play, Wade blew by Brandon Knight on the baseline and rose up to throw down the ferocious one-handed slam dunk.

Harden connects with Capela on lob

The Rockets have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA as of late with a five-game winning streak entering Thursday's game. Houston went on a 12-2 run in the opening quarter to help stretch out their lead, and it was highlighted by a tremendous alley-oop from James Harden to Clint Capela.

Rockets look for another win after record 26 treys



Despite their rough start to the season, the Rockets are beginning to look more like the team that won 65 games last season. They converted on a record 26 treys in last night's win over the Washington Wizards and are looking for their sixth straight win as they visit the Heat.

And in honor of Harden's infamous double step-back from Monday's win over the Utah Jazz, here's a nice video of the reigning MVP as he travels to South Beach.

James Harden and the Rockets travel to Miami to take on the Heat tonight on TNT! 😂 pic.twitter.com/vx1TV9WXfd — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 20, 2018

DeAndre will start against Clippers



DeAndre Jordan was questionable to play versus his former team due to an illness, but according to multiple reports, he will play and start on Thursday.