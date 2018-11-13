NBA scores, highlights: Clippers beat Warriors in OT; Pelicans take down Raptors; LeVert suffers devastating injury
Some great games were marred by a scary injury to one of the league's rising stars
There were nine games on the docket on Monday night with two marquee matchups taking place.
Things got off to a great start when the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Toronto Raptors in a matchup of MVP candidates Anthony Davis and Kawhi Leonard. The second big matchup featured none other than the Golden State Warriors visiting the Los Angeles Clippers in a possible playoff preview of two divisional rivals. Golden State came back to force overtime, but eventually Lou Williams, Montrezl Harrell and the Clippers pulled away.
While the night was certainly highlighted by those two aforementioned games, we also saw the defensively stout Utah Jazz beat the Memphis Grizzlies, along with a 2018 playoff rematch between the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat, won by the Sixers.
Here's all you need to know about tonight's action.
NBA scores for Monday, Nov. 12
- Washington Wizards 117 Orlando Magic 109 (Box Score)
- Philadelphia 76ers 124, Miami Heat 114 (Box Score)
- New Orleans Pelicans 126, Toronto Raptors 110 (Box Score)
- Minnesota Timberwolves 120, Brooklyn Nets 113 (Box Score)
- Utah Jazz 96, Memphis Grizzlies 88 (Box Score)
- Oklahoma City Thunder 118, Phoenix Suns 101 (Box Score)
- Dallas Mavericks 103, Chicago Bulls 98 (Box Score)
- Sacramento Kings 104, San Antonio Spurs 99 (Box Score)
- Los Angeles Clippers 121, Golden State Warriors 116 -- OT (Box Score)
Sweet Lou leads Clips past Warriors
The Golden State Warriors were handed their third loss of the season on Monday at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers. The Warriors didn't have a lead in the game until the overtime period, but clawed their way back and made things interesting. Lou Williams had a rough shooting game (5-for-18), but took charge in the fourth quarter and overtime to finish with 25 points and six assists. Montrezl Harrell had a monster game for the Clips, tallying 23 points on 10-of-13 shooting.
Kevin Durant had his first triple-double of the season, with 33 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in the loss.
Davis leads Pels to huge win
The Raptors entered Monday night with the NBA's best record, but the Pelicans clearly weren't intimidated. Led by 25 points, 20 rebounds and six assists from Anthony Davis, New Orleans picked up a huge win in the tough confines of Toronto. E'Twaun Moore led all scorers with 30 points, while Jrue Holiday added 29 points and 14 assists.
LeVert suffers gruesome injury
If you have an easy stomach, you're not going to want to watch the replay. In an injury very similar to Gordon Hayward's from last year, Nets guard Caris LeVert suffered a devastating leg injury while attempting to play defense versus Wolves guard Josh Okogie.
Dragic sends Fultz in the wrong direction
During the Heat-Sixers game on Monday, Goran Dragic hit Markelle Fultz with a wicked double crossover that sent the young guard spinning in the wrong direction.
AD says no to Kawhi
Kawhi Leonard broke out all of his dribbling tricks to get past Darius Miller, but unfortunately for him, Anthony Davis was waiting at the rim.
Ferguson rocks the rim
The Thunder got off to an exciting start against the Suns. On the first possession of the game, Terrance Ferguson showed off his hops with a high-flying slam.
Kawhi/Lowry show chemistry on assist
It's as if these two guys can read each other's minds. Check out this back-and-forth action between Leonard and Kyle Lowry as it results in an easy basket for Kawhi.
Siakam converts on sick layup
Pascal Siakam may not be a household name, but people are going to take some notice of him after he converted on this nifty layup versus the Pelicans.
Draymond to play versus Clippers
The Warriors are getting their best defensive player back in the lineup. Green, who had missed the past two games due to a right heel contusion, said during Monday's shootaround that he'll be back in the lineup for the team's game versus the Clippers.
Green also made sure to note that he wanted to play in the team's past two games., via Mark Medina of the Mercury News.
