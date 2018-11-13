NBA scores, highlights: Clippers beat Warriors in OT; Pelicans take down Raptors; LeVert suffers devastating injury

There were nine games on the docket on Monday night with two marquee matchups taking place.

Things got off to a great start when the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Toronto Raptors in a matchup of MVP candidates Anthony Davis and Kawhi Leonard. The second big matchup featured none other than the Golden State Warriors visiting the Los Angeles Clippers in a possible playoff preview of two divisional rivals. Golden State came back to force overtime, but eventually Lou Williams, Montrezl Harrell and the Clippers pulled away.

While the night was certainly highlighted by those two aforementioned games, we also saw the defensively stout Utah Jazz beat the Memphis Grizzlies, along with a 2018 playoff rematch between the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat, won by the Sixers.

Here's all you need to know about tonight's action.

NBA scores for Monday, Nov. 12



Sweet Lou leads Clips past Warriors

The Golden State Warriors were handed their third loss of the season on Monday at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers. The Warriors didn't have a lead in the game until the overtime period, but clawed their way back and made things interesting. Lou Williams had a rough shooting game (5-for-18), but took charge in the fourth quarter and overtime to finish with 25 points and six assists. Montrezl Harrell had a monster game for the Clips, tallying 23 points on 10-of-13 shooting.

Lou Williams (25 PTS) was the go-to guy as the @LAClippers won an OT thriller against the reigning champs! 👀#ClipperNation | #PlayersOnly pic.twitter.com/vVI6S51IWc — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 13, 2018

Kevin Durant had his first triple-double of the season, with 33 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in the loss.

Davis leads Pels to huge win

The Raptors entered Monday night with the NBA's best record, but the Pelicans clearly weren't intimidated. Led by 25 points, 20 rebounds and six assists from Anthony Davis, New Orleans picked up a huge win in the tough confines of Toronto. E'Twaun Moore led all scorers with 30 points, while Jrue Holiday added 29 points and 14 assists.

Anthony Davis is up to 23 PTS & 19 REBS for the @PelicansNBA!#DoItBig 110#WeTheNorth 97



6:25 left in Q4 on @NBATV pic.twitter.com/JNOufpfg3C — NBA (@NBA) November 13, 2018

LeVert suffers gruesome injury

If you have an easy stomach, you're not going to want to watch the replay. In an injury very similar to Gordon Hayward's from last year, Nets guard Caris LeVert suffered a devastating leg injury while attempting to play defense versus Wolves guard Josh Okogie.

Dragic sends Fultz in the wrong direction

During the Heat-Sixers game on Monday, Goran Dragic hit Markelle Fultz with a wicked double crossover that sent the young guard spinning in the wrong direction.

Goran Dragic crosses over twice and floats it in for 2! #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/GdOKflM9ay — NBA (@NBA) November 13, 2018

AD says no to Kawhi

Kawhi Leonard broke out all of his dribbling tricks to get past Darius Miller, but unfortunately for him, Anthony Davis was waiting at the rim.

Ferguson rocks the rim

The Thunder got off to an exciting start against the Suns. On the first possession of the game, Terrance Ferguson showed off his hops with a high-flying slam.

Kawhi/Lowry show chemistry on assist

It's as if these two guys can read each other's minds. Check out this back-and-forth action between Leonard and Kyle Lowry as it results in an easy basket for Kawhi.

That Kawhi/Lowry chemistry is looking nice! 👀



The Klaw is up to 6 PTS early in the 1st on NBA TV! 📺#PlayersOnly pic.twitter.com/q4qE26wIyb — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 13, 2018

Siakam converts on sick layup

Pascal Siakam may not be a household name, but people are going to take some notice of him after he converted on this nifty layup versus the Pelicans.

Draymond to play versus Clippers

The Warriors are getting their best defensive player back in the lineup. Green, who had missed the past two games due to a right heel contusion, said during Monday's shootaround that he'll be back in the lineup for the team's game versus the Clippers.

Green also made sure to note that he wanted to play in the team's past two games., via Mark Medina of the Mercury News.

Draymond Green said he “feels good enough to play.” He was trying to sell to Steve Kerr he could play vs Bucks and Nets. Draymond bummed he missed the Giannis matchup pic.twitter.com/wsaJ2hM3GH — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) November 12, 2018



