NBA scores, highlights: Damian Lillard sets Blazers record for 3s; Russell Westbrook's triple-double ties Jason Kidd

Wednesday night almost always means a full NBA schedule, and this week was no different. There were 10 games on the docket, with plenty of interesting matchups.

Early on, we got a fun point guard duel between Trae Young and Kemba Walker when the Hawks visited the Hornets. Then we saw an all-Texas showdown, as the Rockets lost to Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.

Later in the night, Jabari Parker was once again back in Milwaukee when the Bulls lost to the Bucks, and the Magic gave the Blazers everything they could handle, but eventually fell short in Portland.

Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday night in the NBA, along with Thursday's schedule.

NBA scores for Wednesday, Nov. 28

NBA schedule for Thursday, Nov. 29

Dame sets Blazers record for 3s

Damian Lillard caught fire on Wednesday night, setting a career high and franchise record with 10 3-pointers in a win over the Magic. Lillard made all 10 of his 3-pointers before the end of the third quarter.

🚨 Dame stops, pops, and gets the roll for a @trailblazers franchise record 10 3-pointers! 🚨



Through Q3 in Portland:#RipCity 95#PureMagic 84



How many 3's will Dame end up with!??



WATCH on @NBATV pic.twitter.com/a7TI5vr5Mb — NBA (@NBA) November 29, 2018

Westbrook ties Kidd

Russell Westbrook put up another monster triple-double of 23 points, 19 rebounds and 15 assists, which was the 107th of his career. That ties him for third place on the all-time NBA list with Hall of Fame point guard Jason Kidd.

Russell Westbrook puts up 23 PTS, 19 REB, 15 AST to tie Jason Kidd for the 3rd most triple-doubles in @NBAHistory! #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/fbWKwpaW1h — NBA (@NBA) November 29, 2018

Middleton hits game-winner

The Bucks were probably in a closer game with the Bulls than they had hoped, but they pulled it out thanks to Khris Middleton's go-ahead 3-pointer with just over five seconds to play.

Rockets lose fourth straight

The Rockets' struggles continued on Wednesday, losing their fourth straight game despite James Harden's phenomenal individual effort of 25 points, 17 assists, 11 rebounds and six steals. Houston was once again without point guard Chris Paul, and will look to bounce back on Friday against the Spurs.

Giannis posterizes Lopez

Giannis Antetokounmpo lived up to his Greek Freak nickname against the Chicago Bulls as he used all of his length to finish at the rim over Robin Lopez.

Doncic nails a 3 over Harden while falling out of bounds

Mavericks rookie Luke Doncic has impressed in the early portion of his professional career and that continued against the Rockets as the rookie drained a deep three over James Harden.

Okogie throws it down

The Timberwolves had their way with the Spurs on Wednesday, and it was punctuated by this ferocious slam from rookie Josh Okogie.

Timberwolves' Rose has an unbelievable finish at the rim

Derrick Rose has enjoyed a career resurgence to start the 2018-19 campaign and he impressed the rest of the league again on Wednesday night with this acrobatic finish.

How did D-Rose get this to go in?! 😲#AllEyesNorth pic.twitter.com/qZkuvk5GbJ — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 29, 2018

Sixers' Embiid puts a defender in the spin cycle

Sixers star Joel Embiid has shown time and time again that he is one of the most skilled big men in the NBA today and he reminded the Knicks of that with this impressive spin move and emphatic finish.



