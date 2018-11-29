NBA scores, highlights: Damian Lillard sets Blazers record for 3s; Russell Westbrook's triple-double ties Jason Kidd
It was a busy Wednesday in the NBA, with 10 games on the docket
Wednesday night almost always means a full NBA schedule, and this week was no different. There were 10 games on the docket, with plenty of interesting matchups.
Early on, we got a fun point guard duel between Trae Young and Kemba Walker when the Hawks visited the Hornets. Then we saw an all-Texas showdown, as the Rockets lost to Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.
Later in the night, Jabari Parker was once again back in Milwaukee when the Bulls lost to the Bucks, and the Magic gave the Blazers everything they could handle, but eventually fell short in Portland.
Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday night in the NBA, along with Thursday's schedule.
NBA scores for Wednesday, Nov. 28
*All times Eastern
- Charlotte Hornets 108, Atlanta Hawks 94 (Box Score)
- Philadelphia 76ers 117, New York Knicks 91 (Box Score)
- Utah Jazz 101, Brooklyn Nets 91 (Box Score)
- Dallas Mavericks 128, Houston Rockets 108 (Box Score)
- New Orleans Pelicans 125, Washington Wizards 104 (Box Score)
- Oklahoma City Thunder 100, Cleveland Cavaliers 83 (Box Score)
- Milwaukee Bucks 116, Chicago Bulls 113 (Box Score)
- Minnesota Timberwolves 128, San Antonio Spurs 89 (Box Score)
- Portland Trail Blazers 115, Orlando Magic 112 (Box Score)
- LA Clippers 115, Phoenix Suns 99 (Box Score)
NBA schedule for Thursday, Nov. 29
*All times Eastern
- Golden State Warriors vs. Toronto Raptors, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) TV: TNT Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Indiana Pacers at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento Kings, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) TV: TNT Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
Dame sets Blazers record for 3s
Damian Lillard caught fire on Wednesday night, setting a career high and franchise record with 10 3-pointers in a win over the Magic. Lillard made all 10 of his 3-pointers before the end of the third quarter.
Westbrook ties Kidd
Russell Westbrook put up another monster triple-double of 23 points, 19 rebounds and 15 assists, which was the 107th of his career. That ties him for third place on the all-time NBA list with Hall of Fame point guard Jason Kidd.
Middleton hits game-winner
The Bucks were probably in a closer game with the Bulls than they had hoped, but they pulled it out thanks to Khris Middleton's go-ahead 3-pointer with just over five seconds to play.
Rockets lose fourth straight
The Rockets' struggles continued on Wednesday, losing their fourth straight game despite James Harden's phenomenal individual effort of 25 points, 17 assists, 11 rebounds and six steals. Houston was once again without point guard Chris Paul, and will look to bounce back on Friday against the Spurs.
Giannis posterizes Lopez
Giannis Antetokounmpo lived up to his Greek Freak nickname against the Chicago Bulls as he used all of his length to finish at the rim over Robin Lopez.
Doncic nails a 3 over Harden while falling out of bounds
Mavericks rookie Luke Doncic has impressed in the early portion of his professional career and that continued against the Rockets as the rookie drained a deep three over James Harden.
Okogie throws it down
The Timberwolves had their way with the Spurs on Wednesday, and it was punctuated by this ferocious slam from rookie Josh Okogie.
Timberwolves' Rose has an unbelievable finish at the rim
Derrick Rose has enjoyed a career resurgence to start the 2018-19 campaign and he impressed the rest of the league again on Wednesday night with this acrobatic finish.
Sixers' Embiid puts a defender in the spin cycle
Sixers star Joel Embiid has shown time and time again that he is one of the most skilled big men in the NBA today and he reminded the Knicks of that with this impressive spin move and emphatic finish.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kerr: Curry will make return Saturday
Curry has missed the last 10 games with a groin injury
-
Korver trade grades: Cavs, Jazz both OK
The Jazz picked up one of the best shooters in the league as the Cavs unloaded one of their...
-
Jazz acquire Korver from the Cavs
Kyle Korver has been traded back to the Utah Jazz, where he played from 2007-2010
-
Dirk Nowitzki's return has been delayed
The Mavericks forward won't return in November after all
-
Report: Rockets monitoring Cavs wings
The Rockets have struggled this season, going just 9-10 so far
-
Iguodala: 'I'm going to be done soon'
Iguodala, who said he's 'going to be done soon,' doesn't expect to play beyond three more...