NBA scores, highlights: DeMar DeRozan returns to Toronto as Raptors host Spurs; Luka Doncic out of the lineup for Mavs

During the offseason, the Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs severely altered their rosters when they completed a trade that was headlined by Kawhi Leonard and DeMar DeRozan. Leonard made his return to San Antonio back in January and didn't exactly see the warmest welcome. Now DeRozan will get his chance to return to his former arena when the Spurs take on the Raptors in a battle of two playoff teams.

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been one of the more dangerous teams in the NBA this season. Paul George is in the midst of a career year and is making a case for the Defensive Player of the Year Award. Additionally, the team furthered its case for postseason success with the addition of veteran forward Markieff Morris. Oklahoma City starts off the second half of the season against the Utah Jazz, who eliminated them in six games in the playoffs a season ago.

Raptors crowd gives DeRozan standing ovation



DeMar DeRozan may be a member of the opposition now, but it doesn't mean that he's still not beloved in Toronto. Check out this standing ovation that the former Raptors guard received prior to the start of the Spurs' game at ScotiaBank Arena.

The Toronto crowd gives DeRozan a standing ovation in his return! #ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/VhtE17mnKe — NBA (@NBA) February 23, 2019

Doncic out (ankle) versus Nuggets



The Mavericks will be without their franchise player tonight. According to head coach Rick Carlisle, Luka Doncic is out versus the Nuggets due to an ankle injury.

Luka Doncic is out tonight and day to day moving forwards. — Tim Cato (@tim_cato) February 22, 2019

Rick Carlisle says Luka Doncic (sore right ankle) will not play tonight. — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) February 22, 2019





Jackson Jr. out versus Clippers



It looks like one of the league's top rookies will be sidelined versus the Clippers on Friday night. According to Rotoworld, Grizzlies power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. will be out with a quad injury when Memphis hosts Los Angeles.

Jaren Jackson Jr. (quad) will not play Friday.



Ivan Rabb and Bruno Caboclo starting vs. Clippers https://t.co/gX2iCO9ksf — Rotoworld Basketball (@Rotoworld_BK) February 22, 2019

Towns out versus Knicks due to car accident



The T-Wolves will be without their franchise player for their first game after the All-Star break. According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, Karl-Anthony Towns is out for tonight's game at the Knicks following a car accident.

Karl Anthony Towns is unavailable tonight against the Knicks. He’s entering concussion protocol after getting into a car accident last night. — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) February 22, 2019



