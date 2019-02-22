NBA scores, highlights: DeMar DeRozan returns to Toronto as Raptors host Spurs; Thunder take on Jazz
The NBA offers a nine-game slate on Friday evening
During the offseason, the Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs severely altered their rosters when they completed a trade that was headlined by Kawhi Leonard and DeMar DeRozan. Leonard made his return to San Antonio back in January and didn't exactly see the warmest welcome. Now DeRozan will get his chance to return to his former arena when the Spurs take on the Raptors in a battle of two playoff teams.
The Oklahoma City Thunder have been one of the more dangerous teams in the NBA this season. Paul George is in the midst of having a career year and has a case for the Defensive Player of the Year Award. However, the team furthered their case for postseason success with the addition of veteran forward Markieff Morris. Oklahoma City starts off the second half of the season against the Utah Jazz, who eliminated them in six games during the playoffs a season ago.
NBA schedule for Friday, Feb. 22
*All times Eastern
- Washington Wizards at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m. (Gametracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- New Orleans Pelicans at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. (Gametracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Chicago Bulls at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (Gametracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- San Antonio Spurs at Toronto Raptors, 7 p.m. (Gametracker) -- TV: ESPN
- Detroit Pistons at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (Gametracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Minnesota Timberwolves at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. (Gametracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Los Angeles Clippers at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. (Gametracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Denver Nuggets at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (Gametracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Utah Jazz at Oklahoma City Thunder, 9:30 p.m. (Gametracker) -- TV: ESPN
