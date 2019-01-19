NBA scores, highlights: DeMarcus Cousins impresses in Warriors debut; D'Angelo Russell drops 40 for red-hot Nets

There were seven games on Friday night's NBA schedule, but none was bigger than DeMarcus Cousins making his Golden State Warriors debut.

After missing nearly a full year due a torn Achilles, the four-time All-Star made his debut for the Warriors as they took down the Clippers in Los Angeles. Despite it being Cousins' first game with his new teammates, head coach Steve Kerr started the veteran big man in his team debut.

When Cousins took the court with Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, it marked the first time that the NBA has seen a starting five featuring five All-Stars since the 1974-75 Boston Celtics.

Here's all the info you need to know for Friday's NBA action, along with Saturday's schedule.

NBA scores for Friday, Jan. 18

NBA schedule for Saturday, Jan. 19

*All times Eastern

Boogie impressive in debut

Despite fouling out in just 15 minutes, DeMarcus Cousins put on a show in his first game as a Golden State Warrior. He put up 14 points, six rebounds and three assists, and was thoroughly entertaining the whole time.

Nurkic with the stuff and the stare

There are few centers in the NBA who can challenge Anthony Davis at the rim, but on Friday night Jusuf Nurkic proved he's one of them. Davis rose up for what would have been an acrobatic dunk off of a lob pass, but Nurkic was right there to send it back. He also stared Davis down for good measure at the end of the play.

Jusuf Nurkic rose up for the big rejection! 🚫#RipCity pic.twitter.com/kPuMUmF415 — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 19, 2019

Russell drops 40, hits go-ahead 3-pointer

D'Angelo Russell had himself a night. Not only did he tie a career high with 40 points, but he also knocked down an ice-cold step-back 3-pointer to put the Nets ahead in the final seconds of their comeback win over the Magic.

Kyrie has huge night, throws fancy pass

Kyrie Irving is known for his ball-handling and scoring, but he showed off his passing ability with this long behind-the-back dish to Marcus Smart, who cashed in the 3-pointer to complete the play. He went on to score 20 points in the third quarter alone, on his way to a 38-point, 11-assist, seven-rebound game.

Seas part for Mitchell

Yeah, uh, you might want to guard that guy. The Cavs defense let Donovan Mitchell waltz right down the lane, and the reigning Slam Dunk Contest champ knew how to finish.

Kerr details game plan with Cousins



If you were hoping to see Cousins play starter-heavy minutes in his debut, you'll be disappointed. As the Warriors prepare for their first game with the All-Star big man in their lineup, Kerr stressed that Cousins won't be playing long stretches against the Clippers, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area.

"There's no minutes restriction, but we're going to play him in short bursts," Kerr said. "He's coming off a year-long absence from a major injury. So you can't overstate what this guy is coming back from."

Cousins also stated that he won't be playing 30 minutes in this game.

"When I'm gassed, they'll pull me," Cousins joked. "I won't be out there playing 30 minutes."