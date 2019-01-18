NBA scores, highlights: DeMarcus Cousins to make Warriors debut in Los Angeles against Clippers

There are seven games on Friday night's NBA schedule, but none is bigger than DeMarcus Cousins making his Golden State Warriors debut.

After missing nearly a full year due a torn Achilles, the four-time All-Star makes his debut for the Warriors as they take on the Clippers in Los Angeles. Despite it being Cousins' first game with his new teammates, head coach Steve Kerr will start the veteran big man in his team debut.

When Cousins takes the court with Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, it'll mark the first time that the NBA has seen a starting five featuring five All-Stars since the 1974-75 Boston Celtics.

Here's all the info you need to know for Friday's NBA action.

NBA schedule for Friday, Jan. 18

*All times Eastern

Kerr details game plan with Cousins



If you were hoping to see Cousins play starter-heavy minutes in his debut, you'll be disappointed. As the Warriors prepare for their first game with the All-Star big man in their lineup, Kerr stressed that Cousins won't be playing long stretches against the Clippers, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area.

"There's no minutes restriction, but we're going to play him in short bursts," Kerr said. "He's coming off a year-long absence from a major injury. So you can't overstate what this guy is coming back from."

Cousins also stated that he won't be playing 30 minutes in this game.

"When I'm gassed, they'll pull me," Cousins joked. "I won't be out there playing 30 minutes."