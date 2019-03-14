NBA scores, highlights: DeMarcus Cousins, Warriors end Rockets' win streak; Westbrook leads Thunder past Nets

Welcome back to another night of NBA action. There were six games on the schedule for Wednesday night, a no shortage of highlights and action.

Starting things off, the Wizards took down the Magic to keep their faint playoff hopes alive, while Russell Westbrook recorded another triple-double to lead the Thunder past the Nets.

Later on, the Hawks cruised past the Grizzlies, and the Heat absolutely demolished the Pistons to pick up a crucial win in their hunt for the playoffs. Plus, the Jazz traveled south to Phoenix and took care of the lowly Suns.

In the main event, the Warriors defeated the Rockets in Houston despite being without Kevin Durant, who is nursing a sore ankle. DeMarcus Cousins had perhaps his best game of the season, and Klay Thompson was red hot in the big win.

Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday night in the NBA, along with Thursday's schedule.

NBA scores for Wednesday, March 13

NBA schedule for Thursday, March 14

Cousins, Klay lead Warriors to big win

No KD, no problem. The Warriors beat the Rockets for the first time this season on Wednesday thanks to 27 points, eight rebounds and seven assists from DeMarcus Cousins, plus 30 points on 5-of-10 3-point shooting from Klay Thompson.

Klay & Boogie were HUGE for the @warriors to get their first dub vs. the Rockets this season! 🔥



Klay: 30 PTS | 6 REB | 5 3PM

Boogie: 27 PTS | 8 REB | 7 AST

Curry goes behind the back

Steph Curry is getting used to new running mate DeMarcus Cousins on fast breaks. Curry found Cousins with a nifty behind-the-back bounce pass in the third quarter, and Boogie was able to finish with the (sort of) dunk.

Westbrook puts up another triple-double

Russell Westbrook led the way for the Thunder on Wednesday night, registering yet another triple-double. The All-Star point guard finished with 31 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists to help the Thunder take down the Nets.

Young, Collins connect on the long-range oop

Trae Young and John Collins have formed a strong partnership this season, and they put it on display with a long-range alley-oop against the Grizzlies.

If you like 70-foot alley oop passes, this Trae-to-John oop is for you.

Miles drains eight 3s for Grizzlies

CJ Miles had his shot set on automatic against the Hawks. The veteran swingman drained eight 3-pointers on his way to 33 points, though it wasn't enough as his squad fell to the Hawks. Miles' eight 3s were the most by a Grizzlies player since Mike Miller hit eight back in 2008.

Ross soars for the slam

Terrence Ross showed off his dunking skills with a high-flying slam against the Wizards. Spotting an open lane to the basket, he flew in for the big right-hand jam.

THE HUMAN TORCH TAKES FLIGHT pic.twitter.com/1EY8mR8M9c — Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) March 14, 2019

Bembry goes 360

Deandre' Bembry got free on the fastbreak against the Grizzlies and decided to have a little fun. He just barely made it, but he managed to throw down a 360 slam.

Isaac takes over in the third quarter

Jonathan Isaac had a huge third quarter on Wednesday night, nearly outscoring the Wizards by himself in the frame. Isaac went for 13 points and four rebounds in the third, while the Wizards as a team managed just 15 points.

Rockets looking for 10th straight win

The Rockets' early-season struggles seem like a lifetime ago. Since then, they've gone through the historic James Harden scoring streak, and now they're in an entirely new chapter of their season. One that's seen them, finally healthy now, rattle off nine wins in a row to surge up the standings in the West. They're now just three and a half games out of the top spot, and feeling very confident about their chances to take down the Warriors in the playoffs.