NBA scores, highlights: Derrick Rose hits game-winner for Timberwolves; Clippers beat Spurs to end 5-game losing streak

After a busy Saturday night, the NBA slowed down considerably on Sunday. There were just three games on the docket, though a number of interesting matchups.

We began with a contest between the Hornets and Pacers that featured an excellent backcourt matchup between Kemba Walker and Victor Oladipo. The game, however, wasn't all that dramatic, as the Pacers cruised to a 25-point win.

Then, the Clippers went into San Antonio and picked up a much-needed victory over the Spurs to end their five-game losing streak. And finally, the Timberwolves also got a big win, as Derrick Rose hit a last-second jumper to lift them over the Suns.

Here is everything you need to know about Sunday in the NBA:

NBA schedule for Sunday, Jan. 20

Indiana Pacers 120, Charlotte Hornets 95 (Box Score)



Los Angeles Clippers 103, San Antonio Spurs 95 (Box Score)



Minnesota Timberwolves 116, Phoenix Suns 114 (GameTrackBox Scorer)



NBA schedule for Monday, Jan. 21

Towns has a big night, but Rose plays hero for Wolves

Deandre Ayton was out injured for the Suns on Sunday, and Karl-Anthony Towns took advantage. The Timberwolves big man went for 30 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and four steals. Derrick Rose, however, was the hero for the Timberwolves in this game. The veteran guard came off the bench to score 31 points, including a last-second jumper to win it for the Wolves.

Harris' near triple-double leads Clippers past Spurs

Riding a five-game winning streak, the Clippers needed a win in a big way against the Spurs on Sunday. And they got it, thanks in large part to a huge game from Tobias Harris. The swingman nearly recorded a triple-double, finishing with 27 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

Pacers use team effort to crush Hornets

The Hornets came to Indianapolis on a three-game winning streak, but they had a tough time on Sunday. Jumping out to an early lead, the Pacers cruised to a 25-point victory. It was a team effort, with five different players scoring in double figures, and 11 different players scoring in all. Victor Oladipo led the way with 21 points and seven assists.

Bradley gets off to strong start for Clippers



The Clippers are trying to end a five-game losing streak, and Avery Bradley helped them get off to a strong start against the Spurs. Bradley went for 15 points in the first half.

Turner rises up for the rejection

Myles Turner is one of the best rim protectors in the league, as Marvin Williams found out first hand on Sunday. He attacked the rim, but Turner was right there for a fierce rejection.

KAT crashes the glass for the putback, then goes reverse

Early in the Timberwolves' game against the Suns, Taj Gibson was backing down Dragan Bender, and turned for what he thought was an easy bucket. He couldn't get it to go, but his buddy Karl-Anthony Towns followed up with for a nice putback slam. Later in the game, he went baseline for another impressive slam.

