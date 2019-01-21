NBA scores, highlights: Derrick Rose sinks winner for Wolves; Clippers beat Spurs to end 5-game losing streak
There were just three games on this Sunday in the NBA
After a busy Saturday night, the NBA slowed down considerably on Sunday. There were just three games on the docket, though a number of interesting matchups.
We began with a contest between the Hornets and Pacers that featured an excellent backcourt matchup between Kemba Walker and Victor Oladipo. The game, however, wasn't all that dramatic, as the Pacers cruised to a 25-point win.
Then, the Clippers went into San Antonio and picked up a much-needed victory over the Spurs to end their five-game losing streak. And finally, the Timberwolves also got a big win, as Derrick Rose hit a last-second jumper to lift them over the Suns.
Here is everything you need to know about Sunday in the NBA:
NBA schedule for Sunday, Jan. 20
*All times Eastern
- Indiana Pacers 120, Charlotte Hornets 95 (Box Score)
- Los Angeles Clippers 103, San Antonio Spurs 95 (Box Score)
- Minnesota Timberwolves 116, Phoenix Suns 114 (GameTrackBox Scorer)
NBA schedule for Monday, Jan. 21
*All times Eastern
- Oklahoma City Thunder at New York Knicks, 12:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Chicago Bulls at Cleveland Cavaliers, 1 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Detroit Pistons at Washington Wizards, 2 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Dallas Mavericks at Milwaukee Bucks, 2 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks, 3 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Sacrmento Kings at Brooklyn Nets, 3:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- New Orleans Pelicans at Memphis Grizzlies, 5:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TNT
- Miami Heat at Boston Celtics, 6 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Houston Rockets at Philadelphia 76ers, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TNT
- Portland Trail Blazers at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TNT
Towns has a big night, but Rose plays hero for Wolves
Deandre Ayton was out injured for the Suns on Sunday, and Karl-Anthony Towns took advantage. The Timberwolves big man went for 30 points, 12 rebounds, four assists and four steals. Derrick Rose, however, was the hero for the Timberwolves in this game. The veteran guard came off the bench to score 31 points, including a last-second jumper to win it for the Wolves.
Harris' near triple-double leads Clippers past Spurs
Riding a five-game winning streak, the Clippers needed a win in a big way against the Spurs on Sunday. And they got it, thanks in large part to a huge game from Tobias Harris. The swingman nearly recorded a triple-double, finishing with 27 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.
Pacers use team effort to crush Hornets
The Hornets came to Indianapolis on a three-game winning streak, but they had a tough time on Sunday. Jumping out to an early lead, the Pacers cruised to a 25-point victory. It was a team effort, with five different players scoring in double figures, and 11 different players scoring in all. Victor Oladipo led the way with 21 points and seven assists.
Bradley gets off to strong start for Clippers
The Clippers are trying to end a five-game losing streak, and Avery Bradley helped them get off to a strong start against the Spurs. Bradley went for 15 points in the first half.
Turner rises up for the rejection
Myles Turner is one of the best rim protectors in the league, as Marvin Williams found out first hand on Sunday. He attacked the rim, but Turner was right there for a fierce rejection.
KAT crashes the glass for the putback, then goes reverse
Early in the Timberwolves' game against the Suns, Taj Gibson was backing down Dragan Bender, and turned for what he thought was an easy bucket. He couldn't get it to go, but his buddy Karl-Anthony Towns followed up with for a nice putback slam. Later in the game, he went baseline for another impressive slam.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Thunder vs. Knicks odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Thunder vs. Knicks game 10,000 tim...
-
Pelicans vs. Grizzlies odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Pelicans vs. Grizzlies game 10,000...
-
NBA best parlay for MLK Day
Adam Thompson has a four-way parlay that could pay off huge Monday. See who he's picking for...
-
Report: Smith Jr. to return to Mavs
Smith Jr. hasn't played in the last five games for Dallas
-
NBA DFS, Jan. 21 Top DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Ball (ankle) out 4-6 weeks
Ball suffered the injury during the Lakers' overtime loss to the Rockets