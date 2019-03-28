NBA scores, highlights: Devin Booker makes NBA history with second straight 50-point game; Durant has near-perfect night
There were just five games scheduled for Wednesday night
Things slowed down a bit on this Wednesday night, with just five games on the NBA schedule.
Starting things off was an interesting matchup between the Pacers and Thunder, with each team needing a win in their respective battles for playoff seeding. Oklahoma City came up with the win, thanks to big games from -- surprise, surprise -- Paul George and Russell Westbrook.
Later on, the Trail Blazers played their first game since Jusuf Nurkic's unfortunate season-ending injury earlier this week, and handily defeated the short-handed Bulls. Additionally, the Warriors continued their quest for the No. 1 seed out West by beating the Grizzlies.
To close out the night, Devin Booker scored 50 points for the second straight game in the Suns' narrow loss to the Wizards, while Joe Ingles notched a near triple-double performance in Utah's win over the Lakers.
Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday night in the NBA, along with Thursday's schedule.
NBA scores for Wednesday, March 27
- Oklahoma City Thunder 107, Indiana Pacers 99 (Box Score)
- Portland Trail Blazers 118, Chicago Bulls 98 (Box Score)
- Golden State Warriors 118, Memphis Grizzlies 103 (Box Score)
- Washington Wizards 124, Phoenix Suns 121 (Box Score)
- Utah Jazz 115, Los Angeles Lakers 100 (Box Score)
NBA schedule for Thursday, March 28
*All times Eastern
- Orlando Magic at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m.
- Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m.
- Toronto Raptors at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m.
- Dallas Mavericks at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m.
- Sacramento Kings at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m.
- Denver Nuggets at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. -- TV: NBA TV
- Los Angeles Clippers at Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m.
- Cleveland Cavaliers at San Antonio Spurs, 8:30 p.m.
Booker makes history with another 50-point game
If you thought Devin Booker was done with his high-scoring exploits after dropping 59 points on Monday night, you were wrong. The Phoenix Suns shooting guard scored 50 points on Wednesday against the Wizards, becoming the youngest player in NBA history to score at least 50 points in back-to-back games (22 years old).
Ingles finishes one rebound short of triple-double
The Jazz pulled off a dominant win over the Lakers on Wednesday night behind Joe Ingles' near triple-double performance. Ingles posted 11 points, nine rebounds and a career-high 14 assists in Utah's third consecutive win.
Bryant hits game-winner vs. Suns
If you want to hit a game-winner in style, you do it while being fouled. Such was the case for the Wizards' Thomas Bryant, who made the game-winner despite being fouled as the Wizards escaped with a 124-121 win. Bryant finished the night with 18 points and 19 rebounds.
Durant nearly perfect from the field in win
Kevin Durant does some remarkable things on the court, but he had the best shooting night of his career in a win over the Grizzlies on Wednesday, going 12-for-13 from the field on his way to 28 points. Not to be outdone, Stephen Curry scored 28 points of his own, while adding 10 rebounds and seven assists.
Russ, PG lead OKC to much-needed victory
There's no margin for error in the Western Conference playoff standings, so the Thunder need every win. They held off a tough Pacers team at home on Wednesday thanks to 31 points from Paul George, plus another triple-double from Russell Westbrook with 17 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds.
Green throws it down
Get out of the way, Dragan Bender. Jeff Green has been known to throw down some poster dunks, and he added Bender to his collection on Wednesday night.
Conley becomes Grizzlies' all-time leading scorer
Mike Conley has officially become the Grizzlies franchise's all-time leading scorer. Conley surpassed longtime teammate Marc Gasol with this 3-pointer against the Warriors.
Holiday beats buzzer against Warriors
Who says Stephen Curry is the only one that can make deep 3s? Check out this ridiculous 3-pointer by Justin Holiday from way downtown to end the first quarter on Wednesday night.
PG-13 punishes rim vs. former team
Nerlens Noel made a great defensive play, and Paul George finished it off with a great offensive play. Check out this slam dunk by PG-13 against his former team, the Pacers.
Pacers, Thunder each looking for big win
The first game on Wednesday night will be a nationally televised affair between the Pacers and Thunder, and aside from the easy storyline of last season's big trade, this is an important game for both clubs. Currently in fourth in the East, the Pacers are just a game and a half up on the Celtics in the race for homecourt advantage. Meanwhile, the Thunder have dropped all the way down to seventh in the West. At the same time, they're still only a game and a half out of fifth. So despite the fact that they play in different conferences, there's a lot on the line in this matchup.
-
