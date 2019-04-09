NBA scores, highlights: Dwyane Wade set to play in final home game; Nuggets look to take control of No. 2 seed in West

The regular season has just two days remaining and the playoff race is really heating up. The Western Conference is especially tight aside from the Golden State Warriors locking up the top seed. The Denver Nuggets are currently second in the conference, but only hold a half-game lead over the Houston Rockets for that distinction. Denver will certainly need to come away with a win over the Utah Jazz on the road if they want to fend off the Rockets, who are slated to face the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Meanwhile, the Thunder can't exactly cruise to the finish line either as they only hold the No. 6 seed by a half-game over the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Clippers. Oklahoma City spent the majority of the season as a top-five seed, but have slipped over the last month.

One of the most captivating storylines throughout the season has been Dwyane Wade's impending retirement. From all the jersey swaps to stellar plays, Wade will have his moment in the sun on Tuesday as he's set to play in his final home game with the Miami Heat. In addition, the Heat do have a pair of games left and only trail the Detroit Pistons by one game in the race for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. It's safe to say that AmericanAirlines Arena will be rocking when Wade takes the floor for what could be the final time in South Beach.

NBA schedule for Tuesday, April 9

*All times Eastern

Nowitzki could be playing in final home game

Much like Dwyane Wade, Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki could also be playing in his final home game. Nowitzki has hinted that he may retire following the 2018-19 season and this could be his final send-off in Dallas. The 14-time All-Star will likely get the chance to share the floor with rookie phenom Luka Doncic, who is slated to return from a thigh injury.