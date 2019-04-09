NBA scores, highlights: Dwyane Wade set to play in final home game; Nuggets look to take control of No. 2 seed in West
The NBA offers an 11-game schedule on Tuesday
The regular season has just two days remaining and the playoff race is really heating up. The Western Conference is especially tight aside from the Golden State Warriors locking up the top seed. The Denver Nuggets are currently second in the conference, but only hold a half-game lead over the Houston Rockets for that distinction. Denver will certainly need to come away with a win over the Utah Jazz on the road if they want to fend off the Rockets, who are slated to face the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Meanwhile, the Thunder can't exactly cruise to the finish line either as they only hold the No. 6 seed by a half-game over the San Antonio Spurs and Los Angeles Clippers. Oklahoma City spent the majority of the season as a top-five seed, but have slipped over the last month.
One of the most captivating storylines throughout the season has been Dwyane Wade's impending retirement. From all the jersey swaps to stellar plays, Wade will have his moment in the sun on Tuesday as he's set to play in his final home game with the Miami Heat. In addition, the Heat do have a pair of games left and only trail the Detroit Pistons by one game in the race for the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference. It's safe to say that AmericanAirlines Arena will be rocking when Wade takes the floor for what could be the final time in South Beach.
NBA schedule for Tuesday, April 9
*All times Eastern
- Charlotte Hornets at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Boston Celtics at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: TNT
- Memphis Grizzlies at Detroit Pistons, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Philadelphia 76ers at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Toronto Raptors at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- New York Knicks at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Golden State Warriors at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Phoenix Suns at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Denver Nuggets at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder, 9:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: TNT
- Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
Nowitzki could be playing in final home game
Much like Dwyane Wade, Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki could also be playing in his final home game. Nowitzki has hinted that he may retire following the 2018-19 season and this could be his final send-off in Dallas. The 14-time All-Star will likely get the chance to share the floor with rookie phenom Luka Doncic, who is slated to return from a thigh injury.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Picks: Why we're fading the Celtics
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Celtics vs. Wizards odds, picks, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Celtics vs. Wizards 10,000 times.
-
Budweiser honors Wade with tribute video
This is one of the best Wade tributes out there
-
2019 WNBA Mock Draft
The 2019 WNBA Draft is set for Wednesday night in New York City
-
Rockets vs. Thunder odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Rockets vs. Thunder 10,000 times.
-
How to watch: Rockets vs. Thunder
The Western Conference rivals are set to do battle