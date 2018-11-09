NBA scores, highlights: Ex-Jazz star Gordon Hayward returns to Utah for first time since signing with Celtics

The NBA has a seven-game slate on Friday night that features a very intriguing matchup. Gordon Hayward will make his first trip to Utah since he left the franchise to sign a four-year deal with the Boston Celtics last offseason. To make the game even more interesting, Celtics star guard Kyrie Irving won't be playing as he attends his grandfather's funeral. The Celtics are fresh off a 116-109 overtime comeback win over the Phoenix Suns on Thursday.

In other action, the Philadelphia 76ers welcome the Charlotte Hornets to town in an Eastern Conference tilt. The Sixers are coming off a 100-94 victory over the Indiana Pacers and are winners of three of their last four games. Joel Embiid and Kemba Walker have been two of the hottest players in the league so far this season, so this matchup could be a very entertaining affair.

The night wraps up with the Minnesota Timberwolves facing off with the Sacramento Kings. Jimmy Butler is expected to take the court for Minnesota after scoring 24 points in a hefty 42 minutes against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. From the Kings' side of things, sharpshooting guard Buddy Hield continues to be a force and is averaging 23.6 points per contest over the past five games.

NBA Schedule for Friday, Nov. 9