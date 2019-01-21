NBA scores, highlights for MLK Day: 76ers host red-hot James Harden, Rockets; Warriors take on LeBron-less Lakers
The NBA has a full slate of action on Monday
Fans who want an entire day of on-court action are in luck as there are 11 NBA games on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, beginning early in the afternoon and spanning all the way into late Monday night.
James Harden has been on an absolute tear lately, as he has been putting up points at a historical pace. He has averaged 41.9 points per game over his last 20 games, and the Rockets will need another monster performance from him if they want to walk away from Philadelphia with a win over a solid 76ers squad that features three potential All-Stars in Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Jimmy Butler.
Meanwhile, LeBron James, who has been sidelined since suffering a groin injury against the Warriors on Christmas Day, won't get an opportunity for revenge on Monday night as he'll be inactive against Golden State. The Lakers will also be without the services of second-year guard Lonzo Ball, who is sidelined 4-to-6 weeks with an ankle sprain, and Rajon Rondo. Beating the defending champions is tough as it as -- especially now that DeMarcus Cousins has joined the active roster -- so it will be even harder for the Lakers who are down several key contributors.
NBA schedule for Monday, Jan. 21
*All times Eastern
- Oklahoma City Thunder at New York Knicks, 12:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Chicago Bulls at Cleveland Cavaliers, 1 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Detroit Pistons at Washington Wizards, 2 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Dallas Mavericks at Milwaukee Bucks, 2 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Orlando Magic at Atlanta Hawks, 3 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Sacramento Kings at Brooklyn Nets, 3:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- New Orleans Pelicans at Memphis Grizzlies, 5:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: TNT
- Miami Heat at Boston Celtics, 6 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Houston Rockets at Philadelphia 76ers, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: TNT
- Portland Trail Blazers at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: TNT
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rockets vs. 76ers odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Sixers vs. Rockets game 10,000 tim...
-
NBA 2018-19 midseason awards
Also, Paul George's impressive work in OKC hasn't gone unnoticed, nor has Mike Budenholzer's...
-
NBA Sunday: Scores, updates, highlights
There were just three games on this Sunday in the NBA
-
Thunder vs. Knicks odds, top picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Thunder vs. Knicks game 10,000 tim...
-
Pelicans vs. Grizzlies odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Pelicans vs. Grizzlies game 10,000...
-
NBA best parlay for MLK Day
Adam Thompson has a four-way parlay that could pay off huge Monday. See who he's picking for...