NBA scores, highlights for MLK Day: 76ers host red-hot James Harden, Rockets; Warriors take on LeBron-less Lakers

Fans who want an entire day of on-court action are in luck as there are 11 NBA games on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, beginning early in the afternoon and spanning all the way into late Monday night.

James Harden has been on an absolute tear lately, as he has been putting up points at a historical pace. He has averaged 41.9 points per game over his last 20 games, and the Rockets will need another monster performance from him if they want to walk away from Philadelphia with a win over a solid 76ers squad that features three potential All-Stars in Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Jimmy Butler.

Meanwhile, LeBron James, who has been sidelined since suffering a groin injury against the Warriors on Christmas Day, won't get an opportunity for revenge on Monday night as he'll be inactive against Golden State. The Lakers will also be without the services of second-year guard Lonzo Ball, who is sidelined 4-to-6 weeks with an ankle sprain, and Rajon Rondo. Beating the defending champions is tough as it as -- especially now that DeMarcus Cousins has joined the active roster -- so it will be even harder for the Lakers who are down several key contributors.

NBA schedule for Monday, Jan. 21

*All times Eastern