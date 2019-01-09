NBA scores, highlights: Giannis leads Bucks against James Harden, Rockets in MVP showdown; Pacers battle Celtics

Welcome back to another night of NBA action. It's a busy one, with 10 games on Wednesday's docket.

We'll get things started with a high-quality matchup in the Eastern Conference between the Pacers and Celtics. From there, the 76ers and Wizards will run back their game from last night.

Later on, we have another highly intriguing contest, as Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks against James Harden and the Rockets. Plus, we'll have a showdown between two of the top rookies when Deandre Ayton and the Suns take on Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.

In the late games, the Bulls travel to Portland to face the Trail Blazers, while the Pistons head West for a matchup with the Lakers.

Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday night in the NBA:

NBA schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 9

*All times Eastern

MVP showdown in Houston

Two of the league's leading MVP candidates will meet on Wednesday night in Houston. Giannis Antetokounmpo will lead his revamped Bucks against James Harden and the surging Rockets. Thanks to new head coach Mike Budenholzer's offensive system, Giannis has taken his game to a new level this season, and taken the Bucks along with him. Harden, meanwhile, took a while to get going this season, but now that he's in gear he's putting up historic numbers to turn the Rockets' campaign around.