NBA scores, highlights: Giannis leads Bucks against James Harden, Rockets in MVP showdown; Pacers battle Celtics
It's a busy Wednesday night in the NBA, with plenty of interesting matchups
Welcome back to another night of NBA action. It's a busy one, with 10 games on Wednesday's docket.
We'll get things started with a high-quality matchup in the Eastern Conference between the Pacers and Celtics. From there, the 76ers and Wizards will run back their game from last night.
Later on, we have another highly intriguing contest, as Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks against James Harden and the Rockets. Plus, we'll have a showdown between two of the top rookies when Deandre Ayton and the Suns take on Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.
In the late games, the Bulls travel to Portland to face the Trail Blazers, while the Pistons head West for a matchup with the Lakers.
Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday night in the NBA:
NBA schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 9
*All times Eastern
- Indiana Pacers at Boston Celtics, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Philadelphia 76ers at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Atlanta Hawks at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Milwaukee Bucks at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
- San Antonio Spurs at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Cleveland Cavaliers at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Phoenix Suns at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Orlando Magic at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Chicago Bulls at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Detroit Pistons at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
MVP showdown in Houston
Two of the league's leading MVP candidates will meet on Wednesday night in Houston. Giannis Antetokounmpo will lead his revamped Bucks against James Harden and the surging Rockets. Thanks to new head coach Mike Budenholzer's offensive system, Giannis has taken his game to a new level this season, and taken the Bucks along with him. Harden, meanwhile, took a while to get going this season, but now that he's in gear he's putting up historic numbers to turn the Rockets' campaign around.
