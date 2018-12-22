NBA scores, highlights: Giannis leads Bucks past Celtics; LeBron James, Anthony Davis battle as Lakers face Pelicans
The NBA offers a 10-game slate on Friday evening
One of the night's more polarizing matchups took center stage to start Friday night, as Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks dominated the Celtics to hand Boston its third straight loss.
The Western Conference offers a very interesting slate, highlighted by the Los Angeles Lakers hosting the New Orleans Pelicans. The Lakers will get a huge boost with Rajon Rondo and Brandon Ingram returning from injury. Los Angeles will have the services of LeBron James, who was originally a game-time decision due to an illness. On the other side of the matchup, Julius Randle returns to the Staples Center for the first time since signing with the Pelicans in the offseason.
We'll be here all night with scores, highlights and updates from Friday's action.
NBA schedule for Friday, Dec. 21
*All times Eastern
- Toronto Raptors 126, Cleveland Cavaliers 110 (Box Score)
- Charlotte Hornets 98, Detroit Pistons 86 (Box Score)
- Atlanta Hawks 114, New York Knicks 107 (Box Score)
- Indiana Pacers 114, Brooklyn Nets 106 (Box Score)
- Milwaukee Bucks 120, Boston Celtics 107 (Box Score)
- Chicago Bulls 90, Orlando Magic 80 (Box Score)
- San Antonio Spurs 124, Minnesota Timberwolves 98 (Box Score)
- Memphis Grizzlies at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) (Watch on fubo TV with NBA League Pass extension)
- Utah Jazz at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) (Watch on fubo TV with NBA League Pass extension)
- New Orleans Pelicans at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
Giannis gets freaky against Celtics
Guys as tall as Giannis Antetokounmpo just aren't supposed to be able to do this. Watch him go behind the back in traffic, then rise up for the powerful two-handed slam. The Greek Freak finished with 30 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three blocks in the big Eastern Conference win.
He may have outdone himself later in the game, when he threw down a leaning one-handed dunk in traffic. Freaky, indeed.
Brown throws it DOWN
Jaylen Brown got some revenge on Giannis with a nasty left-handed dunk in the fourth quarter right in the MVP candidate's face.
Lauri with the dunk and the stare
Lauri Markkenen picked up a taunting tech after this dunk on Nikola Vucevic, but it was probably worth it. Sheesh.
Vonleh puts Len on a poster
Wow, you can't get dunked on much harder than this. Props to Alex Len for trying to block the dunk, but Noah Vonleh got the best of him on this one.
Gordon skies for the block
We all know Aaron Gordon can jump out of the gym, but we don't always see it on the defensive end. Watch how high he gets to reject Larui Markkanen on this play.
Bridges goes behind the back
Rookie Miles Bridges is no stranger to the highlight reel, but it's usually for his dunks. This time he evaded the defender by going behind his back in traffic, then finished the acrobatic layup against the Pistons.
-
LeBron to play vs. Pels despite illness
James has yet to miss a game during his tenure with L.A., but a bug has spread throughout the...
-
Report: Money not a factor for Davis
The Pelicans' one advantage over other teams may not be that big of an advantage after all
-
Report: Paul may only miss 2-3 weeks
Paul was also hampered by a hamstring injury during the Western Conference Finals in May
-
Evaluating the NBA's biggest injuries
A regularly updated look at the injuries that are causing the biggest stir across the NBA
-
Rondo, Ingram set to return
Ingram and Rondo have missed a combined 31 games so far this season, with the latter coming...
-
Small-market GMs upset over tampering
LeBron James publicly said that it would be 'amazing' to play with the Pelicans All-Star