NBA scores, highlights: Giannis leads Bucks past Celtics; LeBron James, Anthony Davis battle as Lakers face Pelicans

One of the night's more polarizing matchups took center stage to start Friday night, as Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks dominated the Celtics to hand Boston its third straight loss.

The Western Conference offers a very interesting slate, highlighted by the Los Angeles Lakers hosting the New Orleans Pelicans. The Lakers will get a huge boost with Rajon Rondo and Brandon Ingram returning from injury. Los Angeles will have the services of LeBron James, who was originally a game-time decision due to an illness. On the other side of the matchup, Julius Randle returns to the Staples Center for the first time since signing with the Pelicans in the offseason.

We'll be here all night with scores, highlights and updates from Friday's action.

NBA schedule for Friday, Dec. 21

*All times Eastern

Giannis gets freaky against Celtics

Guys as tall as Giannis Antetokounmpo just aren't supposed to be able to do this. Watch him go behind the back in traffic, then rise up for the powerful two-handed slam. The Greek Freak finished with 30 points, eight rebounds, five assists and three blocks in the big Eastern Conference win.

He may have outdone himself later in the game, when he threw down a leaning one-handed dunk in traffic. Freaky, indeed.

Brown throws it DOWN

Jaylen Brown got some revenge on Giannis with a nasty left-handed dunk in the fourth quarter right in the MVP candidate's face.

JAYLEN BROWN WITH THE STARE DOWN (@AAANe_MAnews) #AAANortheast pic.twitter.com/XpYJsDQ04X — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 22, 2018

Lauri with the dunk and the stare

Lauri Markkenen picked up a taunting tech after this dunk on Nikola Vucevic, but it was probably worth it. Sheesh.

Vonleh puts Len on a poster

Wow, you can't get dunked on much harder than this. Props to Alex Len for trying to block the dunk, but Noah Vonleh got the best of him on this one.

Gordon skies for the block

We all know Aaron Gordon can jump out of the gym, but we don't always see it on the defensive end. Watch how high he gets to reject Larui Markkanen on this play.

Bridges goes behind the back

Rookie Miles Bridges is no stranger to the highlight reel, but it's usually for his dunks. This time he evaded the defender by going behind his back in traffic, then finished the acrobatic layup against the Pistons.