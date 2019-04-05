NBA scores, highlights: Giannis outduels Embiid as Bucks beat 76ers; Warriors take on LeBron-less Lakers

The NBA is definitely on the light side on Thursday, but there are multiple playoff teams in action. The evening tipped off with the Philadelphia 76ers hosting the Milwaukee Bucks in a battle of two of the top three seeds in the Eastern Conference postseason race. The night was defined by huge performances from Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and 76ers big man Joel Embiid. Antetokounmpo ultimately got the best of Embiid and the Sixers, and led the Bucks to a win that clinched the top seed in the East, and homecourt advantage throughout the postseason.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors are looking to lock up the top seed in the Western Conference. Golden State currently holds a 1.5-game lead over the Denver Nuggets for that distinction with just five regular-season games remaining. On the other hand, the Los Angeles Lakers don't have much to play for with LeBron James, Brandon Ingram, Lonzo Ball and Josh Hart already being shut down for the season.

NBA schedule for Thursday, April 4

*All times Eastern

Giannis, Embiid have huge nights

Giannis Antetokounmpo has a history of big games against the Sixers, and Thursday was no exception. The MVP candidate put up 45 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and five blocks in a comeback win. Embiid was just as sensational in a losing effort, posting a triple-double with 34 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists on the night.

Giannis & Embiid battled it out in an Eastern Conference showdown but Giannis got the last laugh as the Bucks escaped Philly with the win! 🔥



Presented by @MyStraightTalk pic.twitter.com/pa0DP74F9d — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 5, 2019

Steph hits KD with ridiculous pass

The Warriors were on fire early against the Lakers, and the highlight of the first quarter was this unbelievable no-look, behind-the-back pass from Stephen Curry to Kevin Durant for the easy slam.

Giannis swats Embiid in closing minutes

Giannis Antetokounmpo got the best of Joel Embiid on Thursday night, both on the scoreboard and on this play. Embiid was driving for a game-tying basket, but Giannis said "no" and the Bucks held on to win.

Bledsoe ejected after altercation with Embiid

It didn't take long for fireworks to erupt during Thursday's matchup between the 76ers and Bucks. Early in the first quarter, Joel Embiid took exception to an elbow to the back by Eric Bledsoe, then tossed the ball at him. Bledsoe responded by firing the ball back at Embiid, striking him in the midsection. Then, for good measure, Mike Scott picked up the ball and threw it at Bledsoe. Embiid and Scott both drew technical fouls, while Bledsoe received two techs and was ejected from the game.

Replay Review (Game Crew): player altercation in Q1 of #MILatPHI. Ruling: Technical fouls assessed to Embiid + Scott, two technical fouls assessed to Bledsoe for making unsportsmanlike contact with Embiid during a dead ball stoppage + throwing the ball at Embiid, Bledsoe ejected. pic.twitter.com/KPkN2E6Re8 — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) April 5, 2019

Giannis meets Embiid at the rim

Two of the most incredible athletes in the NBA met on Thursday, which led to some spectacular plays. The best might have been this one, where Joel Embiid tries to dunk but Giannis Antetokounmpo meets him at the rim for the denial. Embiid took a hard fall, but appeared to be OK as he stayed in the game.