NBA scores, highlights: Giannis outduels Embiid as Bucks beat 76ers; Warriors take out LeBron-less Lakers
The NBA had a three-game slate on Thursday with plenty of star power
The NBA was definitely on the light side on Thursday, but there were multiple playoff teams in action. The evening tipped off with the Philadelphia 76ers hosting the Milwaukee Bucks in a battle of two of the top three seeds in the Eastern Conference postseason race. The night was defined by huge performances from Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and 76ers big man Joel Embiid. Antetokounmpo ultimately got the best of Embiid and the Sixers, and led the Bucks to a win that clinched the top seed in the East, and home-court advantage throughout the postseason.
Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors steamrolled the Los Angeles Lakers in the final meeting between the two teams on the season.
NBA scores for Thursday, April 4
- Milwaukee Bucks 128, Philadelphia 76ers, 122 (Box Score)
- Sacramento Kings 117, Cleveland Cavaliers 104 (Box Score)
- Golden State Warriors 108, Los Angeles Lakers 90 (Box Score)
NBA schedule for Friday, April 5
*All times Eastern
- Toronto Raptors at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Atlanta Hawks at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- San Antonio Spurs at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Boston Celtics at Indiana Pacers, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: ESPN
- New York Knicks at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Miami Heat at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Detroit Pistons at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Memphis Grizzlies at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Sacramento Kings at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- New Orleans Pelicans at Phoenix Suns, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Portland Trail Blazers at Denver Nuggets, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: ESPN
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Los Angeles Lakers at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
Cousins goes coast-to-coast
DeMarcus Cousins continues to look more and more like his old self, which is a scary sight for the rest of the league. His full skill set was on display on this play against the Lakers, as he took the ball the length of the court and finished with a flush.
Giannis, Embiid have huge nights
Giannis Antetokounmpo has a history of big games against the Sixers, and Thursday was no exception. The MVP candidate put up 45 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and five blocks in a comeback win. Embiid was just as sensational in a losing effort, posting a triple-double with 34 points, 13 rebounds and 13 assists on the night.
Steph hits KD with ridiculous pass
The Warriors were on fire early against the Lakers, and the highlight of the first quarter was this unbelievable no-look, behind-the-back pass from Stephen Curry to Kevin Durant for the easy slam.
Giannis swats Embiid in closing minutes
Giannis Antetokounmpo got the best of Joel Embiid on Thursday night, both on the scoreboard and on this play. Embiid was driving for a game-tying basket, but Giannis said "no" and the Bucks held on to win.
Bledsoe ejected after altercation with Embiid
It didn't take long for fireworks to erupt during Thursday's matchup between the 76ers and Bucks. Early in the first quarter, Joel Embiid took exception to an elbow to the back by Eric Bledsoe, then tossed the ball at him. Bledsoe responded by firing the ball back at Embiid, striking him in the midsection. Then, for good measure, Mike Scott picked up the ball and threw it at Bledsoe. Embiid and Scott both drew technical fouls, while Bledsoe received two techs and was ejected from the game.
Giannis meets Embiid at the rim
Two of the most incredible athletes in the NBA met on Thursday, which led to some spectacular plays. The best might have been this one, where Joel Embiid tries to dunk but Giannis Antetokounmpo meets him at the rim for the denial. Embiid took a hard fall, but appeared to be OK as he stayed in the game.
