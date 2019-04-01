NBA scores, highlights: Giannis returns as Bucks face Nets; Pacers take on Pistons; Celtics host Heat

More than half of the NBA will be in action on the first night of April, including every single team in the Eastern Conference playoff picture.

First, the Indiana Pacers will host the Detroit Pistons in a matchup between the fifth- and sixth-seeded teams in the East, respectively. Monday's game marks the third meeting between the division rivals this season, with the series tied 1-1. They will also meet again on Wednesday in Detroit.

Then, the fourth-seeded Boston Celtics will host the eighth-seeded Miami Heat. Entering the evening, the Heat are just a half-game ahead of the ninth-seeded Orlando Magic (who will face off against the Raptors in Toronto), but also just a game behind the Pistons for the sixth seed. In other words, the standings in the East could look different tomorrow.

NBA schedule for Monday, April 1

*All times Eastern

Giannis to return to Bucks lineup

Giannis Antetokounmpo sat out of the Bucks' wild loss on Sunday afternoon to the Hawks in order to rest his injured ankle. But in what should be seen as a good sign, he's going to be back in the lineup on Monday night when his squad visits the Nets. The Bucks have been banged up in the last few weeks, and the last thing they need is a serious injury to their MVP candidate.

Injury updates from Bud



Giannis will play.



Middleton will not play.



Ilyasova (back soreness) joins the group of Brogdon, Mirotic, Snell, Gasol and DiVincenzo as OUT. — Matt Velazquez (@Matt_Velazquez) April 1, 2019

Embiid, Butler out, Doncic doubtful for 76ers-Mavs

The Philadelphia 76ers will be quite short-handed when they take on the Mavericks in Dallas on Monday night, as Joel Embiid (load management) and Jimmy Butler (back soreness) have been ruled out of the game. The Sixers will be looking for their third straight win, but will have to get it without two of their top contributors on both ends of the floor. They may catch a break with Mavs rookie sensation as Luka Doncic is listed as doubtful for the contest due to a bruised right thigh.