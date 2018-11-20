NBA scores, highlights: Giannis takes over in Bucks' win over Nuggets; Hornets' Kemba Walker scores 43 to beat Celtics
There were nine games in the NBA on Monday night, and a number of intriguing matchups
With nine games on the docket and a number of intriguing matchups this fine Monday, there were plenty of highlights and fun battles that came our way. Starting out the night was a great point guard duel, as Kemba Walker followed up his 60-point performance with 43 more, leading the Hornets past Kyrie Irving and the Celtics.
Later on, two of the most unique players in the league met, when Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets traveled to Milwaukee and lost to Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks. The final game of the evening saw the return of Russell Westbrook to the Thunder lineup, but he was unable to lead his team to a win over the Sacramento Kings.
Here's everything you need to know about Monday night's NBA action, along with a look at Tuesday's schedule.
NBA scores for Monday, Nov. 19
- Charlotte Hornets 117, Boston Celtics 112 (Box Score)
- Philadelphia 76ers 119, Phoenix Suns 114 (Box Score)
- Indiana Pacers 121, Utah Jazz 94 (Box Score)
- Detroit Pistons 113, Cleveland Cavaliers 102 (Box Score)
- Los Angeles Clippers 127, Atlanta Hawks 119 (Box Score)
- Memphis Grizzlies 98, Dallas Mavericks 88 (Box Score)
- Milwaukee Bucks 104, Denver Nuggets 98 (Box Score)
- New Orleans Pelicans 140, San Antonio Spurs 126 (Box Score)
- Sacramento Kings 117, Oklahoma City Thunder 113 (Box Score)
NBA schedule for Tuesday, Nov. 20
All times Eastern
- Los Angeles Clippers at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Toronto Raptors at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Brooklyn Nets at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Portland Trail Blazers at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBA TV, Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
Kemba outduels Kyrie
If you like scoring point guards, you had a good time watching the Celtics and Hornets on Monday night. Kyrie Irving scored 27 points and dished out 11 assists in the loss, but he was outdone by Kemba Walker, who followed up his 60-point game with 43 points, including 21 in the fourth quarter, in the win. Not bad for a couple nights of work.
Giannis leads Bucks past Nuggets
The Bucks trailed by as many as 17 points, but Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee all the way back for a six-point win. The Greek Freak finished with 29 points, 12 rebounds and six assists as the Bucks stay near the top the Eastern Conference at 12-4.
Bogie goes through the legs
Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic showed exactly how to handle a double-team, dropping a perfect bounce pass between the legs of Steven Adams for a monster dunk from Willie Cauley-Stein.
Westbrook, Cauley-Stein get heated
Russell Westbrook returned to the Thunder lineup on Monday after a six-game absence, and it didn't take him long to display his trademark passion for the game. He gave a hard foul to Willie Cauley-Stein, who didn't take kindly to the play. Tempers flared afterward, but cooler heads eventually prevailed.
Westbrook had 29 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists in his return.
Giannis throws it down
You don't want to be an opponent when Giannis Antetokounmpo is coming down the lane with a head of steam. The Greek Freak threw down a vicious slam, then grimaced for the crowd against the Nuggets on Monday.
Uh oh, Joel
Joel Embiid is known for roasting fellow NBA players on social media, so we'll see if he throws some shade in his own direction after this one. Embiid tried to get fancy with a windmill dunk against the Suns, but came up woefully short.
