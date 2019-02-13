NBA Scores, highlights: Gordon Hayward, Celtics take down 76ers; Warriors put away Jazz

There was some solid NBA action on tap for Tuesday night, with a few national TV games highlighting the schedule.

To start the night, the Hawks took down the Lakers as LeBron James and Trae Young each showed out. Then, the Magic crushed the Pelicans, while the Spurs escaped with a victory over the Grizzlies.

From there, we got to the first game of the TNT doubleheader, which featured the Celtics and Sixers, and it did not disappoint. The two Eastern Conference contenders battled down to the wire in Philly, before the Celtics pulled out a narrow win to keep up their dominance over the Sixers in recent seasons.

To close out the night, the top-seeded, defending champion Warriors went on a huge run in the fourth quarter to put away the visiting Jazz.

Warriors' big three leads the way to victory

The Warriors got past the Jazz on Tuesday night thanks to their big three of Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson. That trio combined for 74 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists. Durant led the way with 28 points, while Curry had 24 and Thompson had 22.

Hayward shines in Celtics win

Gordon Hayward has had a rough time this season as he works his way back from the devastating leg injury he suffered on opening night last season. You wouldn't have known it watching him on Tuesday night, however. Hayward put together one of his best games of the season, making six 3-pointers on his way to a 26-point night.

LeBron and Young duel in Atlanta

Current and future stars of the NBA collided in Atlanta on Tuesday, as LeBron James led his Lakers against Trae Young and the Hawks. The King proved he's still got it, putting up a 28-point, 11-rebound, 16-assist triple-double, but Young showed he's got a bright future ahead of him, going for 22 points, six rebounds and 14 assists. In the end, Young and the Hawks got the win, holding off the Lakers down the stretch.

Simmons and Tatum trade huge slams

Ben Simmons and Jayson Tatum brought some major excitement to the second half of the Sixers vs. Celtics matchup. First, Simmons drove inside for a rim-rocking slam, then Tatum answered him on the other end.

Isaac gets a career-high

Jonathan Isaac has put together a nice little stretch lately, and he kept it up on Tuesday night in the Magic's dominant win over the Pelicans. Isaac put up a career-high 20 points to go with seven rebounds and three blocks. He has now scored a least 17 points in three straight games.

Embiid hustles back for the rejection

Joel Embiid was ready to go right from the opening tip against the Celtics. Less than a minute into the game, he hustled back for a big rejection on Marcus Morris.

LeBron threads the needle



LeBron James is one of the best passers of this generation, and he showed off his skills against the Hawks. Early on, he threaded a bounce pass through traffic to Brandon Ingram, who got the and-one.

Gay goes baseline for the slam

Rudy Gay was back in Memphis on Tuesday night, and decided to break out a dunk representative of his Grizzlies days. Driving baseline, he threw down a huge one-hand slam.

Irving sidelined for matchup with the Sixers

The Boston Celtics took down their Atlantic Division rival on Tuesday night without the services of their star point guard as the team ruled Kyrie Irving out of the game with a strained right knee.