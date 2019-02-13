NBA Scores, highlights: Gordon Hayward, Celtics take down 76ers; Warriors put away Jazz
There were five games of NBA action on Tuesday night
There was some solid NBA action on tap for Tuesday night, with a few national TV games highlighting the schedule.
To start the night, the Hawks took down the Lakers as LeBron James and Trae Young each showed out. Then, the Magic crushed the Pelicans, while the Spurs escaped with a victory over the Grizzlies.
From there, we got to the first game of the TNT doubleheader, which featured the Celtics and Sixers, and it did not disappoint. The two Eastern Conference contenders battled down to the wire in Philly, before the Celtics pulled out a narrow win to keep up their dominance over the Sixers in recent seasons.
To close out the night, the top-seeded, defending champion Warriors went on a huge run in the fourth quarter to put away the visiting Jazz.
NBA schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 12
*All times Eastern
- Atlanta Hawks 117, Los Angeles Lakers 113 (Box Score)
- Boston Celtics 112, Philadelphia 76ers 109 (Box Score)
- San Antonio Spurs 108, Memphis Grizzlies 107 (Box Score)
- Orlando Magic 118, New Orleans Pelicans 88 (Box Score)
- Golden State Warriors 115, Utah Jazz 108 (Box Score)
NBA schedule for Wednesday, Feb. 13
*All times Eastern
- Brooklyn Nets at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Milwaukee Bucks at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Washington Wizards at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Detroit Pistons at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Houston Rockets at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: ESPN
- Memphis Grizzlies at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Miami Heat at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Sacramento Kings at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Golden State Warriors at Portland Trail Blazers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: ESPN
Warriors' big three leads the way to victory
The Warriors got past the Jazz on Tuesday night thanks to their big three of Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson. That trio combined for 74 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists. Durant led the way with 28 points, while Curry had 24 and Thompson had 22.
Hayward shines in Celtics win
Gordon Hayward has had a rough time this season as he works his way back from the devastating leg injury he suffered on opening night last season. You wouldn't have known it watching him on Tuesday night, however. Hayward put together one of his best games of the season, making six 3-pointers on his way to a 26-point night.
LeBron and Young duel in Atlanta
Current and future stars of the NBA collided in Atlanta on Tuesday, as LeBron James led his Lakers against Trae Young and the Hawks. The King proved he's still got it, putting up a 28-point, 11-rebound, 16-assist triple-double, but Young showed he's got a bright future ahead of him, going for 22 points, six rebounds and 14 assists. In the end, Young and the Hawks got the win, holding off the Lakers down the stretch.
Simmons and Tatum trade huge slams
Ben Simmons and Jayson Tatum brought some major excitement to the second half of the Sixers vs. Celtics matchup. First, Simmons drove inside for a rim-rocking slam, then Tatum answered him on the other end.
Isaac gets a career-high
Jonathan Isaac has put together a nice little stretch lately, and he kept it up on Tuesday night in the Magic's dominant win over the Pelicans. Isaac put up a career-high 20 points to go with seven rebounds and three blocks. He has now scored a least 17 points in three straight games.
Embiid hustles back for the rejection
Joel Embiid was ready to go right from the opening tip against the Celtics. Less than a minute into the game, he hustled back for a big rejection on Marcus Morris.
LeBron threads the needle
LeBron James is one of the best passers of this generation, and he showed off his skills against the Hawks. Early on, he threaded a bounce pass through traffic to Brandon Ingram, who got the and-one.
Gay goes baseline for the slam
Rudy Gay was back in Memphis on Tuesday night, and decided to break out a dunk representative of his Grizzlies days. Driving baseline, he threw down a huge one-hand slam.
Irving sidelined for matchup with the Sixers
The Boston Celtics took down their Atlantic Division rival on Tuesday night without the services of their star point guard as the team ruled Kyrie Irving out of the game with a strained right knee.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bucks vs. Pacers odds, NBA picks, bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Bucks vs. Pacers matchup 10,000...
-
Six things to watch for All-Star weekend
There's a lot going on during All-Star Weekend, so here's where you should direct your foc...
-
Report: Kanter, Blazers agree to deal
Kanter was bought out by the Knicks following the trade deadline
-
How to watch: 2019 NBA All-Star Game
This year's All-Star Game will be captained by James and Antetokounmpo
-
NBA buyout market: Top players available
The trade deadline has passed, but playoff teams can still bolster their rosters through the...
-
Nets vs. Cavaliers odds, pick, best bets
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Wednesday's Nets vs. Cavs game 10,000 times...