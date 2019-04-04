NBA scores, highlights: Gordon Hayward leads Celtics past Heat; Trae Young has big night as Hawks beat Sixers

With the regular season winding down, there's plenty on the line on Wednesday night, with a whopping 12 games on the schedule.

Starting things off, the Pacers picked up a big win by crushing the Pistons for the second time this week. Similarly, the Celtics and Heat also have plenty to play for when they run back their Monday night meeting. Boston is chasing home court, while Miami needs every win it can muster to secure a playoff spot.

Meanwhile, the ninth-seeded Magic continued their playoff push with an easy win over the Knicks. The Nets, however, couldn't help solidify their spot in the standings in a tough loss to the Raptors in Brooklyn.

Out West, the Spurs and Nuggets will square off with seeding concerns in the minds of each team -- especially Denver after getting crushed by the Warriors on Tuesday.

To close out the night, two more Western Conference playoff teams, the Rockets and Clippers, will do battle in Los Angeles.

Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday night in the NBA:

NBA schedule for Wednesday, April 3

*All times Eastern

Hayward has big night for Celtics

The Celtics are going to need Gordon Hayward to play well for them to advance far in the playoffs, and Wednesday night was definitely a good sign. He put up 25 points, eight rebounds and five assists off the bench to help take down the Heat in Miami.

.@gordonhayward led the Celtics to another dub vs. the Heat! 🔥



📊: 25 PTS | 8 REB#CUsRise pic.twitter.com/cKrXtN0Hc6 — NBA TV (@NBATV) April 4, 2019

Young beats Sixers again

Trae Young is making quite a run at the Rookie of the Year trophy to close out the season. On Wednesday he was instrumental in beating the 76ers for the second time in less than two weeks, putting up 33 points and 12 assists in the win.

Monk flies in for the put-back slam

Usually when someone gets put on the deck after a crossover, the highlight ends with a made jumper, not with a put-back slam. But that's what happened in New Orleans on Wednesday, as Malik Monk flew in to throw down Jeremy Lamb's miss after he put Stanley Johnson on the deck.

Kawhi slams it down on the break

The Raptors broke out an unorthodox fast break against the Nets, but it still got them an easy slam. First, Danny Green tossed a full-court pass to Pascal Siakam, who then turned and flipped it backward to a cutting Kawhi Leonard, who slammed it with authority.

Okafor goes reverse

Jahlil Okafor has gotten plenty of playing time this season due to the Anthony Davis saga, and he's taken advantage. Back in the lineup again on Wednesday, he threw down a powerful reverse slam.

Nuggets look to bounce back vs. Spurs

The Nuggets suffered a crucial blow in the race for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference on Tuesday night when they were blown out by the mighty Warriors. Still, while time is running out for Denver to earn home court in the West, they've still got plenty to play for. Not only could they catch the Warriors with n extra strong close to the season, but they'll also need to fend off late charges from the Rockets and Trail Blazers for the No. 2 seed. Meanwhile, the Spurs are hoping to avoid falling to eighth place in the West, which would likely mean a matchup with the Warriors.