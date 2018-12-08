NBA Scores, highlights: Grizzlies host Lakers in a matchup of surprise Western Conference teams

Nine games populate the NBA's schedule on Saturday night, beginning with a showdown of Texas teams when the Rockets travel to Dallas to take on the Mavericks.

The Pacers will host the Kings in a match-up of two teams looking to improve their playoff positioning, while the Celtics will look to continue their current winning streak in Chicago and the Lakers will look to bounce back from their Friday night loss to the Spurs by pulling out a win over the Grizzlies in Memphis. The late slate will see the Timberwolves travel to Portland to battle the Blazers, and the Clippers host the Heat.

NBA schedule for Saturday, Dec. 8

*All times Eastern

Lakers' Ingram out for at least a week

Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram will miss at least three more games after an MRI revealed a left ankle sprain, according to Mike Trudell of Spectrum Sportsnet.

Ingram didn't travel with the Lakers for their weekend road trip to San Antonio and Memphis, and he will now also miss the team's upcoming games on Monday and Thursday against the Miami Heat and Houston Rockets, respectively. He will be re-evaluated in a week and his status will be updated at that time.