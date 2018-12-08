NBA Scores, highlights: Grizzlies host Lakers in a matchup of surprise Western Conference teams
There is no shortage of NBA action on Saturday night
Nine games populate the NBA's schedule on Saturday night, beginning with a showdown of Texas teams when the Rockets travel to Dallas to take on the Mavericks.
The Pacers will host the Kings in a match-up of two teams looking to improve their playoff positioning, while the Celtics will look to continue their current winning streak in Chicago and the Lakers will look to bounce back from their Friday night loss to the Spurs by pulling out a win over the Grizzlies in Memphis. The late slate will see the Timberwolves travel to Portland to battle the Blazers, and the Clippers host the Heat.
NBA schedule for Saturday, Dec. 8
*All times Eastern
- Houston Rockets at Dallas Mavericks, 6 pm (Gametracker) -- (Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension)
- Sacramento Kings at Indiana Pacers, 7 pm (Gametracker) -- (Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension)
- Brooklyn Nets at New York Knicks, 7:30 pm (Gametracker) -- (Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension)
- Denver Nuggets at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 pm (Gametracker) -- (Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension)
- Washington Wizards at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7:30 pm (Gametracker) -- (Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension)
- Boston Celtics at Chicago Bulls, 8 pm (Gametracker) -- (Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension)
- Los Angeles Lakers at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 pm (Gametracker) -- (Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension)
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 pm (Gametracker) -- NBA TV (Watch on FuboTV)
- Miami Heat at Los Angeles Clippers, 10:30 pm (Gametracker) -- (Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension)
Lakers' Ingram out for at least a week
Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram will miss at least three more games after an MRI revealed a left ankle sprain, according to Mike Trudell of Spectrum Sportsnet.
Ingram didn't travel with the Lakers for their weekend road trip to San Antonio and Memphis, and he will now also miss the team's upcoming games on Monday and Thursday against the Miami Heat and Houston Rockets, respectively. He will be re-evaluated in a week and his status will be updated at that time.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How to watch: Lakers at Grizzlies
The Los Angeles Lakers play the second half of a back-to-back
-
Nuggets' Harris, Millsap both injured
Denver's depth will be tested in the coming weeks after losing Harris and Millsap to injur...
-
LOOK: Heat fan cries over Wade shoe
Wade makes a grown man cry after Miami's rout of the Suns in Phoenix on Friday night
-
NBA DFS, Dec. 8: Top DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Warriors still face of NBA 3-point craze
Steve Kerr knows a thing or two about 3-point battles, and his team won a big one on Frida...
-
Embiid frustrated with role since trade
Embiid feels he's been playing on the perimeter too much since the trade