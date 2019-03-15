NBA scores, highlights: Heat host Bucks in potential playoff preview; Lakers sitting LeBron James against Pistons

An eight-game slate makes up the NBA's schedule for Friday night.

One of the evening's best battles is set to occur in Miami where two playoff teams in the Eastern Conference will go head-to-head when the Heat host the Milwaukee Bucks. Entering the matchup, the Bucks have control of the top seed in the conference, while the Heat sit in the eight spot. Thus, if things hold, the two teams would be facing off against each other in a 1 vs. 8 first-round matchup. The teams have split their two meetings on the season so far.

Elsewhere, the Clippers will host the lottery-bound Chicago Bulls at the Staples Center. The game doesn't have much significance for the Bulls, who are well outside of the playoff picture in the East, but for the Clippers it is extremely important, as they look to hold onto the final playoff spot in the ultra-competitive Western Conference. Also, the Lakers visit Detroit to take on the Pistons. Since it's the second night of a back-to-back for L.A., LeBron James will be held out due to "load management."

NBA schedule for Friday, March 15

*All times Eastern

LeBron James won't play vs. Pistons

Fans in Detroit who were hoping to see Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James play in person on Friday night will be disappointed, as James has been ruled out of the contest for "load management." James has seen his playing time decrease since the Lakers fell well outside of the playoff picture in the West, and as the Lakers played in Toronto last night, the team decided to give James the night off on Friday.