NBA scores, highlights: Heat slow down Celtics behind Dwyane Wade; Spurs host Thunder in Western Conference tilt
The NBA offers a four-game slate on Thursday evening
The Boston Celtics got the night started with a challenge from the Miami Heat on the second night of a back-to-back. The Heat rode a balanced offensive attack to a blowout win, with Dwyane Wade leading the way with 19 points off the bench.
In the second game of the national TV doubleheader, the Oklahoma City Thunder host the San Antonio Spurs in a battle of two of the Western Conference's more talented teams. The Thunder are coming off back-to-back losses and the slate doesn't get any easier with the Spurs on Thursday. The battle between DeMar DeRozan and the Oklahoma City backcourt could be a very fun one to watch.
Here's everything you need to know about Thursday's action.
NBA schedule for Thursday, Jan. 10
*All times Eastern
- Miami Heat 115, Boston Celtics 99 (Box Score)
- Los Angeles Clippers at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Oklahoma City Thunder at San Antonio Spurs, 9:30 p.m. (GameTracker) | TV: TNT Streaming: fubo TV (try it free)
- Detroit Pistons at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
DeRozan converts reverse slam
DeMar DeRozan was never been afraid to attack the rim. In the opening quarter against the Thunder, DeRozan blew by Paul George on the baseline and threw down an insane reverse slam dunk.
Jones Jr. sinks buzzer-beater to end first half
The Heat really had a strong first half and ended up going to the locker room with an 18-point advantage. The exclamation point was placed when Derrick Jones Jr. tossed up a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from nearly halfcourt to end the opening half.
Johnson posterizes Irving
The Celtics and Heat engaged in a back-and-forth battle in the opening quarter. Forward James Johnson certainly got some fans out of their seats when he drove to the rim and absolutely posterized Kyrie Irving with a massive slam dunk.
Johnson tosses lob to Whiteside
James Johnson certainly had a knack for making stellar plays in the early going against the Celtics. After posterizing Irving, Johnson threw up an alley-oop to Hassan Whiteside, who deposited a one-handed slam.
LeBron out at least another week
LeBron James is making progress toward returning from his groin injury, but the Lakers announced that he will be out until at least Jan. 16, when he will be re-evaluated.
