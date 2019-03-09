NBA scores, highlights: Hornets outlast Wizards; Warriors, Nuggets clash in West battle

Early on in the slate, the Charlotte Hornets outlasted the Washington Wizards, 112-111, to maintain pace in the Southeast Division. Marvin Williams led the way with 30 points while Jeremy Lamb contributed a surprising double-double with 19 points and 10 assists.

The Orlando Magic also emerged victorious in a 111-106 win over the Dallas Mavericks. Nikola Vucevic posted 20 points and 13 boards to outdo Luka Doncic's 24-point, eight-rebound, 5-assist effort.

The shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers then fell to the red-hot Houston Rockets.

Meanwhile, the top two seeds in the Western Conference will be doing battle when the Golden State Warriors host the Denver Nuggets. It's been a rough week for the defending champions as they've lost three of their last four games, including a 128-95 decision to the Boston Celtics earlier this week. On the other hand, the Nuggets are looking to make a run at the top seed and trail by just one game.

NBA schedule for Friday, March 8

*All times Eastern

Sexton sets rookie franchise record for 3-pointers

If you thought Collin Sexton was a weak 3-point shooter, you thought wrong. The first-year point guard just set a Cavaliers franchise rookie record for three-pointers in a single season. His 74 triples exceeds Kyrie Irving's previous mark set in 2011-12.

Simmons swats it, Harris slams it

This is the definition of teamwork. As the Sixers play the red-hot Rockets, Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris connect for one heck of a highlight. Simmons blocked it and Harris dunked it.

Gobert posterizes Grizzlies defender

Rudy Gobert is moreso known for his blocks, but he can also provide a spark with his dunks, as you can see by this highlight.

Davis won't play versus Raptors

Well, it looks like Anthony Davis won't play versus the Raptors. According to Eric Smith, Davis won't play due to back spasms.

Late word out of NOLA....Anthony davis will not play. Back spasms. — Eric Smith (@Eric__Smith) March 9, 2019

Embiid out against the Rockets

The Philadelphia 76ers will be without their All-Star center Joel Embiid when they take on the Rockets in Houston on Friday night. Embiid hasn't suited up since the All-Star break due to left knee soreness. Though an MRI revealed no structural damage, both Embiid and the team are focusing on his long-term health.