NBA scores, highlights: Imploding Wizards try to turn things around vs. Clippers

Welcome back to another night of NBA action. It's a bit of a weird slate this Tuesday night, with just four games and all of them starting early.

The most interesting game on the docket is the matchup between the Wizards and Clippers, and that's because it's an Austin Rivers revenge game. Oh, wait, no, that's not it. The Wizards are imploding after a brutal start and made a bunch of changes to the starting lineup. It will be interesting to see how that goes.

Additionally, we'll see the Raptors take on the Magic, Joe Harris and the Nets travel to South Beach to meet the Heat and the Trail Blazers visit MSG for a matchup with the Knicks.

NBA schedule for Tuesday, Nov. 20

All times Eastern

Wizards switching things up

The Wizards got off to a terrible start this season, and it seems all of the frustration has come pouring out. John Wall reportedly cussed out head coach Scott Brooks, while other players have gotten in arguments and Bradley Beal is fed up with everything. Trades are on the table, but for now, they have to figure out how to possibly turn this thing around. One option is making lineup changes, and that's just what Brooks has done. Kelly Oubre Jr. will start vs. the Clippers, as will Thomas Bryant, while Markieff Morris goes to the bench.