NBA scores, highlights: James Harden drops 41 as Rockets beat Suns; Giannis leads Bucks' comeback win over Heat

An eight-game slate makes up the NBA's schedule for Friday night.

The night began with the Lakers falling further out of the playoff picture with a loss to the Pistons, as LeBron James sat out due to rest.

One of the other early highlights on the night were the Hornets outlasting the Wizards despite Bradley Beal's 40 points.

One of the evening's best battles occurred in Miami, where two playoff teams in the Eastern Conference went head-to-head when the Heat hosted the Milwaukee Bucks. The Heat got off to a huge lead, but the Bucks came storming back to firmly take control in the fourth quarter and pull out the road win.

Elsewhere, the Clippers will host the lottery-bound Chicago Bulls at the Staples Center. The game doesn't have much significance for the Bulls, who are well outside of the playoff picture in the East, but for the Clippers it is extremely important, as they look to hold onto the final playoff spot in the ultra-competitive Western Conference.

NBA scores for Friday, March 15

Harden has big night for Rockets

With Chris Paul out, James Harden expectedly took on the offensive load for the Rockets in a close win over the Suns. The Beard notched 41 points, 11 assists, nine rebounds, six steals and three blocks to continue the quest for a second straight MVP.

James Harden went OFF tonight. 😳



📊: 41 PTS | 9 REB | 11 AST | 6 STL | 3 BLK#Rockets pic.twitter.com/IlapOdFEva — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 16, 2019

Giannis takes over in Bucks win

The league-leading Bucks looked to be having an off night in Miami, but Giannis Antetokounmpo would have none of that. He took over down the stretch to lead a massive Bucks comeback, and finished the night with 33 points, 16 rebounds, nine assists, three blocks and two steals.

Giannis did it all as the @Bucks came back to get the win in Miami! 💪



📊: 33 PTS | 16 REB | 9 AST | 3 BLK#FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/WBXnbIchxQ — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 16, 2019

Randle, Payton have career nights for Pels

The Pelicans may have lost to the Blazers, but Julius Randle and Elfrid Payton had nights to remember. Randle scored a career-high 45 points on 20-of-34 shooting to go along with 11 rebounds and six assists.

Julius Randle had himself a career night in New Orleans! 🔥



📊: 45 PTS (career high) | 11 REB | 6 AST | 3 BLK#DoItBIG pic.twitter.com/0sE2bkscWy — NBA TV (@NBATV) March 16, 2019

Meanwhile Payton dished out a career-best 16 assists with 14 points and 12 rebounds. He became the first player in Pelicans history to record three straight triple-doubles, and the only player besides Russell Westbrook to accomplish the feat this season.

Elfrid Payton has secured his third straight triple-double, becoming the first player in #Pelicans history to do so...Payton joins Chris Paul as the only other player with at least four career triple-doubles in a New Orleans uniform. #DoItBig — Pelicans PR (@PelicansPR) March 16, 2019

Wade throws it up, Winslow throws it down

Justise Winslow is left-handed, but he had no problem throwing down a right-handed slam off this alley-oop from Dwyane Wade.

🔥 That WADE x WINSLOW connection! 🔥



At the half on @NBATV:#HeatCulture 62#FearTheDeer 42



Justise: 20 PTS, 4 AST

Giannis: 15 PTS, 6 REB pic.twitter.com/73nqFvUYe0 — NBA (@NBA) March 16, 2019

Caldwell-Pope slams it over his former team



The Lakers aren't making the playoffs this season, but Kentavious Caldwell-Pope managed to dunk it over his former team, the Pistons.

Winslow gets chase-down block on Brogdon



This isn't quite LeBron James on Andre Iguodala, but check out this chase-down block by Justise Winslow on Malcolm Brogdon during Friday's game between the Heat and Bucks.

Randle scores 21 points in first quarter



Julius Randle is obviously the top scoring option without Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday in the lineup. The young forward scored 21 points in the opening frame against the Blazers, the most he's ever scored in a single quarter.

Julius Randle gets out to a quarter career-high 21 PTS in the 1st! #doitBIG pic.twitter.com/6PK1GRlRll — NBA (@NBA) March 16, 2019

Boban to Tobias for an easy slam



Boban Marjanovic isn't exactly known for being a passer, but he'll take this highlight after he hooked up Tobias Harris for an easy slam.

Blake tricks Lakers with handle



The Lakers thought this was a pass ... and well, it wasn't. Blake Griffin managed to trick the Lakers defenders with his handle before nailing the 3-point attempt.

Embiid with no regard for human life



Joel Embiid talks a lot of trash, but he does back it up from time to time. He did so on this dunk highlight over the Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic.