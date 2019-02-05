NBA scores, highlights: James Harden drops 44 in win over Suns to continue streak; Spurs aim for sixth straight win
Harden will look to keep up his historic scoring streak while the Spurs hope to continue a streak of their own
Welcome back to another night of NBA action. We've got six games on the docket for this evening, and a number of interesting matchups.
To start the night, the Pistons picked up an impressive victory when they cruised past the Nuggets in what was a rather surprising result. Meanwhile, the Hawks used a true team effort -- nine players scored in double figures -- to take care of the Wizards.
Later on, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks made easy work of the Nets. The Pacers then held on late to take down the Anthony Davis-less Pelicans, while James Harden had another monster scoring night in a win over the Suns.
To cap off the night, the San Antonio Spurs will look for their sixth consecutive victory when they visit the Sacramento Kings.
Here's everything you need to know about Monday's NBA action.
NBA scores for Monday, Feb. 4
*All times Eastern
- Atlanta Hawks 137, Washington Wizards 129 (Box Score)
- Detroit Pistons 129, Denver Nuggets 103 (Box Score)
- Milwaukee Bucks 113, Brooklyn Nets 94 (Box Score)
- Indiana Pacers 109, New Orleans Pelicans 107 (Box Score)
- Houston Rockets 118, Phoenix Suns 110 (Box Score)
- San Antonio Spurs at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: NBA TV Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
Bagley throws down 360 alley-oop
This is one of the nicest dunks of the year so far. Kings rookie Marvin Bagley III adjusted in mid-air to complete a 360 alley-oop from Yogi Ferrell. My goodness.
Harden scores 44, continues streak
There was little doubt as to whether James Harden would score 30 or more points for the 27th straight game on Monday against the Suns, and he ended the suspense early, putting up 30 through three quarters. He finished with 44 points on the night, adding eight rebounds and six assists in the win.
Giannis shines yet again
The last time the Bucks played the Nets, Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his third triple-double of the season. He couldn't quite get one on Monday night, but he did have yet another big performance against Brooklyn, going for 30 points, 15 rebounds, nine assists and three blocks in the Bucks' win.
Drummond has big night in Pistons' win over Nuggets
The Pistons suffered a brutal defeat over the weekend when they blew a 25-point lead to the Clippers. They redeemed themselves on Monday night, however, blowing out the Western Conference-leading Nuggets for a very important win. Leading the way was Andre Drummond, who went for 27 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and three blocks.
Oubre denies Green emphatically
Early in the second quarter, Gerald Green got out on the fast break and thought he had an easy slam. Kelly Oubre Jr. had other ideas, however.
Ariza hammers it home
Trevor Ariza isn't really known for throwing down showstopping dunks, but he proved he's more than capable on Monday night against the Hawks.
Holiday goes strong to the rim
The Pelicans are in a weird situation with these Anthony Davis rumors, but they're still playing hard. Check out this strong drive and slam by Jrue Holiday.
Giannis soars for the alley-oop
Giannis Antetokounmpo had an embarrassing moment early on against the Nets, when he came up five feet short on a 3-point attempt. He made up for it in short order though, throwing down an awesome alley-oop.
Allen gets it done on both ends
Jarrett Allen is always a threat to get on the highlight reel with a big block or powerful slam. This time, he did both. First, he threw down a huge put-back dunk, then blocked Giannis Antetokounmpo on the other end.
Bryant says 'no'
Thomas Bryant got the Wizards' contest with the Hawks started with an early defensive statement: Going to the rim wasn't going to be easy against him.
LaVar wants Lonzo to go to Phoenix
While the Suns prepare to try to slow down the most dominant player in the NBA on Monday -- good luck with that -- they may also have a new player on the horizon. As Lonzo Ball and the Los Angeles Lakers face numerous trade rumors with the trade deadline on Thursday, Lonzo's dad -- LaVar -- said if Lonzo ends up being traded, he'd like him to end up in Phoenix.
