NBA scores, highlights: James Harden extends 30-point streak to 28 games; Warriors demolish shorthanded Spurs

The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching, but there are still games to play. And on this Wednesday night, there were seven on the docket.

To start things off, the Nets picked up an impressive victory over the Nuggets, while the Pelicans held off the Bulls and the Bucks put a 148-spot on the Wizards in their victory.

Later on, the Mavericks beat the Hornets, while the Jazz easily handled the Suns without Devin Booker. Plus, James Harden extended his 30-point streak in a blowout win over the Kings

To close the night, the Warriors demolished a short-handed Spurs team.

Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday night in the NBA, along with Thursday's schedule:

Giannis goes off in Bucks' high-scoring win

The Bucks dropped 50 points in the first quarter on the Wizards, and just kept on cruising, going for 148 points to earn their fifth straight win. In the process, they became the first team to 40 wins this season. Leading the way was Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped 43 points along with six rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Doncic scores in style

Luka Doncic has made another highlight reel play. During the Mavericks' matchup with, the rookie got out on the fastbreak and went hard to the basket before scooping in an acrobatic layup.

Russell leads Nets past Nuggets

D'Angelo Russell was named an All-Star replacement for Victor Oladipo, and the Nets guard has continued to play like one since the announcement. On Wednesday night, he had another big night, finishing with 27 points, six rebounds and 11 assists in the Nets' impressive win over the visiting Nuggets.

Harden tries to keep streak going

James Harden's historic scoring streak is still going strong. Over the past three months, Harden has now scored at least 30 points in 27 straight games and has a good chance to extend that to 28 when he leads his Rockets against the Kings on Wednesday night. Additionally, Harden will be looking to score 40-plus points for the third straight game, after dropping 43 on the Jazz and 44 on the Suns in his last two appearances. If he gets to 40 again, it will be the third time during this run that he's scored 40-plus points in three straight games -- one of the many remarkable footnotes about his play.