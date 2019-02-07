NBA scores, highlights: James Harden extends 30-point streak to 28 games; Warriors demolish shorthanded Spurs
There were seven games on the docket on Wednesday night
The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching, but there are still games to play. And on this Wednesday night, there were seven on the docket.
To start things off, the Nets picked up an impressive victory over the Nuggets, while the Pelicans held off the Bulls and the Bucks put a 148-spot on the Wizards in their victory.
Later on, the Mavericks beat the Hornets, while the Jazz easily handled the Suns without Devin Booker. Plus, James Harden extended his 30-point streak in a blowout win over the Kings
To close the night, the Warriors demolished a short-handed Spurs team.
Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday night in the NBA, along with Thursday's schedule:
NBA scores for Wednesday, Feb. 6
- Brooklyn Nets 135, Denver Nuggets 130 (Box Score)
- Milwaukee Bucks 148, Washington Wizards 129 (Box Score)
- New Orleans Pelicans 125, Chicago Bulls 120 (Box Score)
- Dallas Mavericks 99, Charlotte Hornets 93 (Box Score)
- Utah Jazz 116, Phoenix Suns 88 (Box Score)
- Houston Rockets 127, Sacramento Kings 101 (Box Score)
- Golden State Warriors 141, San Antonio Spurs 102 (Box Score)
NBA schedule for Thursday, Feb. 7
*All times Eastern
- Los Angeles Clippers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Toronto Raptors at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Los Angeles Lakers at Boston Celtics, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: TNT Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
- Memphis Grizzlies at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- San Antonio Spurs at Portland Trail Blazers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: TNT Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
Giannis goes off in Bucks' high-scoring win
The Bucks dropped 50 points in the first quarter on the Wizards, and just kept on cruising, going for 148 points to earn their fifth straight win. In the process, they became the first team to 40 wins this season. Leading the way was Giannis Antetokounmpo, who dropped 43 points along with six rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Doncic scores in style
Luka Doncic has made another highlight reel play. During the Mavericks' matchup with, the rookie got out on the fastbreak and went hard to the basket before scooping in an acrobatic layup.
Russell leads Nets past Nuggets
D'Angelo Russell was named an All-Star replacement for Victor Oladipo, and the Nets guard has continued to play like one since the announcement. On Wednesday night, he had another big night, finishing with 27 points, six rebounds and 11 assists in the Nets' impressive win over the visiting Nuggets.
Harden tries to keep streak going
James Harden's historic scoring streak is still going strong. Over the past three months, Harden has now scored at least 30 points in 27 straight games and has a good chance to extend that to 28 when he leads his Rockets against the Kings on Wednesday night. Additionally, Harden will be looking to score 40-plus points for the third straight game, after dropping 43 on the Jazz and 44 on the Suns in his last two appearances. If he gets to 40 again, it will be the third time during this run that he's scored 40-plus points in three straight games -- one of the many remarkable footnotes about his play.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Report: Wiz send Morris to Pelicans
The Wizards will also send a future second-round pick in the deal
-
2018-19 NBA Trade Tracker
A rundown of every deal this season as we approach the Feb. 7 trade deadline
-
Kings acquire Harrison Barnes from Mavs
The Kings are making a run at their first playoff spot since 2006
-
Knicks are in the race for Anthony Davis
The Knicks are apparently on Anthony Davis' radar and on equal footing with the Lakers
-
Rockets boost bench in 3-team trade
This three-team trade made plenty of sense for the Rockets and Cavs, but not so much for the...
-
Trade Grades: Wiz send Porter to Bulls
The Bulls got Porter in exchange for Bobby Portis, Jabari Parker and a 2023 second-round p...