NBA scores, highlights: James Harden extends scoring streak in Rockets loss; LeBron James still out for Lakers

Welcome back to another night of NBA action. We've got seven games on the docket for this Tuesday night, including a couple of national TV affairs.

We started with Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the Bucks past the Pistons for the fourth time this season, as they completed the season sweep of their Central division rivals. Meanwhile, Paul George and Russell Westbrook helped the Thunder extend their winning streak to six games with a victory over the Magic. Plus, Rudy Gay hit a buzzer beater to lift the Spurs past the Suns.

Then, we got to our first national TV game of the night. James Harden went for 37 points to extend his 30-point streak to 24 games, but the Rockets lost to the Pelicans.

Finally, to close out the night, the second game of the TNT doubleheader will feature the 76ers taking on a shorthanded Lakers team still without LeBron James.

George, Westbrook shine for Thunder

The Thunder extended their winning streak to six games on Tuesday night with a victory over the Magic. Leading the way, as always, were Paul George and Russell Westbrook. The duo combined for 60 points, 20 rebounds and 18 assists, with Westbrook adding yet another triple-double to his resume.

Gay plays hero for Spurs

The Spurs were pushed by the Suns on Tuesday night, and were in danger of having to play an extra five minutes. But luckily for them, Rudy Gay was in the building. Yes, that guy. Gay drained a pull-up jumper at the buzzer to give the Spurs their third straight win and send the Suns to their ninth straight loss. Gay finished with 16 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Giannis has another big night

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most consistent producers in the league, and he had yet another big night on Tuesday as the Bucks took down the Pistons. The Greek Freak went for 21 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists, three steals and two blocks, as the Bucks kept up their streak of not losing consecutive games this season.

Harden extends streak in loss

James Harden finished with 37 points on Tuesday night, extending his 30-point scoring streak to a remarkable 24 games. However, he wasn't able to lead the Rockets to a victory, as they fell in surprising fashion to a discombobulated Pelicans team.

Simmons finds Butler on the break

Jimmy Butler is back in the lineup for the Sixers, and it didn't take him long to get on the highlight reel. Out on the break with Ben Simmons, he threw down a nice alley-oop.

Markkanen rocks the rim

Lauri Markkanen brought some excitement to a dull Bulls season with a powerful alley-oop against the Nets on Tuesday night.

Giannis gets it done on both ends

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a menace on both ends of the floor, as he showed the Pistons on Tuesday. First, he knocked the ball away from Blake Griffin, then finished on the other end with a powerful slam.





Harden looks to extend streak

James Harden has scored at least 30 points in 23 consecutive games; only Wilt Chamberlain has had longer streaks. Even with Chris Paul back in the lineup, Harden has continued his offensive dominance. Against a Pelicans team that struggles defensively, is without Anthony Davis and has plenty of drama to deal with related to Davis' trade demand, Harden should have an excellent chance at extending his streak on Tuesday night.

Davis fined $50,000 for violating CBA

Anthony Davis has been fined $50,000 by the league for violating the Collective Bargaining Agreement when his agent Rich Paul made his trade demands public. Davis is currently out with a finger injury, but has made it clear that he will not sign a contract extension with the Pelicans, and hopes to be traded.