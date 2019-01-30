NBA scores, highlights: James Harden extends scoring streak in Rockets loss; Sixers beat LeBron-less Lakers
There were seven games set for Tuesday night
Welcome back to another night of NBA action. We had seven games on the docket for this Tuesday night, including a couple of national TV affairs.
We started with Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the Bucks past the Pistons for the fourth time this season, as they completed the season sweep of their Central division rivals. Meanwhile, Paul George and Russell Westbrook helped the Thunder extend their winning streak to six games with a victory over the Magic. Plus, Rudy Gay hit a buzzer beater to lift the Spurs past the Suns.
Then, we got to our first national TV game of the night. James Harden went for 37 points to extend his 30-point streak to 24 games, but the Rockets lost to the Pelicans.
Finally, to close out the night, the Sixers built an early double-digit lead and cruised past the shorthanded Lakers who are still without LeBron James.
Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday night in the NBA:
NBA schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 29
*All times Eastern
- Cleveland Cavaliers 116, Washington Wizards 113 (Box Score)
- Milwaukee Bucks 115, Detroit Pistons 105 (Box Score)
- Oklahoma City Thunder 126, Orlando Magic 117 (Box Score)
- Brooklyn Nets 122, Chicago Bulls 117 (Box Score)
- New Orleans Pelicans 121, Houston Rockets 116 (Box Score)
- San Antonio Spurs 126, Phoenix Suns 124 (Box Score)
- Philadelphia 76ers 121, Los Angeles Lakers 105 (Box Score)
NBA schedule for Wednesday, Jan. 30
*All times Eastern
- Dallas Mavericks at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Charlotte Hornets at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Chicago Bulls at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Indiana Pacers at Washington Wizards, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
- Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Denver Nuggets at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Atlanta Hawks at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Utah Jazz at Portland Trail Blazers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
George, Westbrook shine for Thunder
The Thunder extended their winning streak to six games on Tuesday night with a victory over the Magic. Leading the way, as always, were Paul George and Russell Westbrook. The duo combined for 60 points, 20 rebounds and 18 assists, with Westbrook adding yet another triple-double to his resume.
Gay plays hero for Spurs
The Spurs were pushed by the Suns on Tuesday night, and were in danger of having to play an extra five minutes. But luckily for them, Rudy Gay was in the building. Yes, that guy. Gay drained a pull-up jumper at the buzzer to give the Spurs their third straight win and send the Suns to their ninth straight loss. Gay finished with 16 points, five rebounds and five assists.
Giannis has another big night
Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the most consistent producers in the league, and he had yet another big night on Tuesday as the Bucks took down the Pistons. The Greek Freak went for 21 points, eight rebounds, 11 assists, three steals and two blocks, as the Bucks kept up their streak of not losing consecutive games this season.
Ingram has career high
The Lakers suffered another loss on Tuesday night, this time to the Sixers. Still shorthanded, they just didn't have enough firepower to take down a talented Sixers squad. Brandon Ingram, however, kept them relatively close as he poured in a career-high 36 points, and added five rebounds and five assists.
Harden extends streak in loss
James Harden finished with 37 points on Tuesday night, extending his 30-point scoring streak to a remarkable 24 games. However, he wasn't able to lead the Rockets to a victory, as they fell in surprising fashion to a discombobulated Pelicans team.
Simmons finds Butler on the break
Jimmy Butler is back in the lineup for the Sixers, and it didn't take him long to get on the highlight reel. Out on the break with Ben Simmons, he threw down a nice alley-oop.
Markkanen rocks the rim
Lauri Markkanen brought some excitement to a dull Bulls season with a powerful alley-oop against the Nets on Tuesday night.
Giannis gets it done on both ends
Giannis Antetokounmpo is a menace on both ends of the floor, as he showed the Pistons on Tuesday. First, he knocked the ball away from Blake Griffin, then finished on the other end with a powerful slam.
Davis fined $50,000 for violating CBA
Anthony Davis has been fined $50,000 by the league for violating the Collective Bargaining Agreement when his agent Rich Paul made his trade demands public. Davis is currently out with a finger injury, but has made it clear that he will not sign a contract extension with the Pelicans, and hopes to be traded.
