NBA scores, highlights: James Harden gets ninth 50-point game of season; Jimmy Butler returns to Minnesota

One of the biggest storylines heading into the 2018-19 season was how much longer Jimmy Butler would be a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves. The disgruntled Butler was eventually traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in November in a deal that propelled the Sixers into the upper echelon of the Eastern Conference. Saturday will mark the first time that Butler will return to Minnesota as a member of the opposition. Philadelphia will be without All-Star center Joel Embiid, who is sitting out in an effort to rest prior to the postseason.

Elsewhere, James Harden continued his dynamite season with his ninth 50-point game of the season. He got a triple-double in the process as well, helping the Rockets get past the Kings. Plus, in a game with big implications in the Eastern Conference playoff race, the Nets picked up a big win over the shorthanded Celtics, who rested Kyrie Irving and Al Horford.

Harden gets ninth 50-point game of the season

James Harden was at it again on Saturday night. The All-Star guard recorded his ninth 50-point game of the season, and got a triple-double in the process, finishing with 50 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in the Rockets' win over the Kings. He also made his 2,000th career 3-pointer in the game, becoming just the ninth NBA player to reach that mark.

Wade gets standing ovation in last trip to MSG

Dwyane Wade made his final appearance at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, and the Knicks fans honored him with a well-deserved standing ovation.

Russell's big night leads Nets to important win

The Nets got a big win on Saturday night, moving closer to securing a playoff berth by beating the shorthanded Celtics by 14 points. D'Angelo Russell kept up his strong run of form, finishing with 29 points and 10 assists to lead the way. With the win, the Nets are now percentage points behind the Pistons for sixth place in the East, and a game and a half up on the ninth-place Magic.

CP3 goes behind-the-back to Capela

Chris Paul put his passing skills on display against the Kings with a beautiful behind-the-back feed to Clint Capela. Driving inside, CP3 hit Capela right in stride for an easy finish.

Allen blocks shot into a wedgie

Jarrett Allen took his shot-blocking skills to new heights on Saturday against the Celtics. Rookie big man Robert Williams tried to get to the rim, but Allen had other ideas, blocking his shot into a wedgie.

SGA leads Clippers past Cavs

Clippers rookie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander hasn't gotten the attention some of the other first-year players have gotten this season, but he's having a very solid debut season in his own right. He continued it on Saturday afternoon with a strong game against the Cavaliers. Finishing with 22 points and eight assists, SGA helped the Clips get a big win in their race for playoff seeding in the West.

Playoff-minded Nets face short-handed Celtics

The Nets are looking to reach the postseason for the first time in four seasons and will need every win they can get to achieve that goal. Brooklyn currently sits in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, but only hold a half-game lead over the Heat and a one-game lead over the Magic. In addition, the Nets are just a half-game back of the Pistons for the sixth seed.

It appears that the Nets are going to get a gift from the Celtics, who are resting Kyrie Irving and Al Horford in Saturday's contest. They may even be without Jayson Tatum, who's questionable with an illness. The Celtics are currently the fourth seed in the East, but are trying to stay as healthy as possible with the playoffs slated to begin next month. The team did recently get Aron Baynes back into the lineup after he injured his ankle earlier this month against the 76ers.