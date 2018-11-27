NBA scores, highlights: James Harden goes for 54, but Wizards beat Rockets; Durant scores 49 in win over Magic

Thanksgiving weekend is officially over and NBA teams went to work on Monday night.

There were seven games on the schedule, and the Hornets got things started with an impressive win over the Bucks. Then, the Wizards showed signs of life, beating the Rockets in overtime despite 54 points from James Harden. Despite their early-season struggles, the Celtics absolutely pounced on the Pelicans, blowing them out, while moving a game over .500.

To cap off the night, the Warriors overcame a 17-point halftime deficit to defeat the Magic at home, led by Kevin Durant's 49 points.

Here's everything you need to know about Monday night's NBA action, along with Tuesday's schedule.

Warriors overcome 17-point deficit

Despite trailing by 17 points at halftime, the Warriors defeated the Magic behind a 21-7 run in the third quarter. Durant spearheaded the attack with 49 points, while Klay Thompson contributed 29 points.

This bucket gives KD 47 PTS on the night!

Celtics blow out Pelicans

The Celtics entered the night with the 24th-best offense in the NBA, but they sure didn't look like it in their blowout victory over the Pelicans. Kyrie Irving finished the night with a double-double stat line of 26 points and 10 assists.

Uncle Drew (26 PTS, 10 AST) led the Celtics to a road win against the Pelicans!

DeRozan, Aldridge lead Spurs to close victory

It wasn't easy, but the Spurs still escaped with a one-point victory over the Bulls. DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge each scored 20-plus points as San Antonio won their 10th game of the season.

LA (20 PTS, 8 REB) & DeRozan ( 21 PTS, 5 AST) lead the Spurs to a close victory against the Bulls!

Durant slams it home to finish fastbreak

As the Warriors looked to continue their winning streak, Kevin Durant slammed it over the Orlando Magic defenders early on in their matchup.

Harden goes for 54, but Wizards beat Rockets

James Harden broke out the headband on Monday night, and apparently he should do that more often, because with it on he went for 54 points and 13 assists on 17-of-32 shooting. It wasn't enough for the Rockets though, as the Wizards took them down in overtime. John Wall (36 points) and Bradley Beal (32) combined for 68 points to lead the way for Washington. This is the third win in four games for the Wizards.

Rozier beats the first-quarter buzzer

The Celtics got off to a great start in the first quarter against the Pelicans, capped off by a buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Terry Rozier.

Terry Rozier beats the buzzer in New Orleans!



End of Q1: BOS - 34 / NOP - 21

Aldridge, LaVine trade slams in Chicago

LaMarcus Aldridge and Zach LaVine got the Spurs-Bulls matchup off to a fun start. First, Aldridge flew in from the baseline for a putback slam, then LaVine showed off his athleticism by adjusting in mid-air for a nice running dunk.

Wall gets crafty on the break

John Wall and the Wizards are off to a tough start this season, but Wall is still more than capable of getting on the highlight reel, as he showed against the Rockets. Out on the fastbreak, Wall wrapped the ball around his back to avoid the defense.

Hornets combine for triple block

We see blocks every single game in the NBA, but we rarely see three players combine for a block. But that's what happened in the first quarter in Charlotte, as Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Jeremy Lamb and Marvin Williams all rose up to deny Khris Middleton.

Covington swats it off the backboard

Collin Sexton thought he had an easy layup against the Timberwolves, but Robert Covington had other ideas. The former Sixers came over from the weak side and smacked the ball off the backboard.

Rockets catch fire early

The Rockets are trying to bounce back from a surprising loss to the Cavaliers over the weekend, and starting 7-of-7 from 3-point land is a good way to do that.

Mitchell, Oladipo out for Pacers-Jazz matchup

The Pacers-Jazz matchup in Utah has lost some luster after it was announced that both Victor Oladipo and Donovan Mitchell will miss the game. Oladipo hasn't played since Nov. 17 against the Hawks, and is dealing with a sore knee. Mitchell, meanwhile, will miss his second straight game due to sore ribs.

Green still sidelined for Warriors

Draymond Green's lingering toe issue will once again force him to the bench as the Warriors take on the Magic. Green has played just twice in the Warriors' last 10 games, though one of those absences (suspension) was due to his incident with Kevin Durant. During Green's absence -- which has coincided with a groin injury to Steph Curry -- the Warriors are just 4-6.

Paul out again for Rockets

The Rockets will once again be without point guard Chris Paul when they take on the Wizards on Monday night. Paul missed the Rockets' game on Saturday night against the Cavaliers for rest, but this time it is a leg injury keeping the veteran out of the lineup.