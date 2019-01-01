NBA scores, highlights: James Harden makes history as Rockets win again; Thunder get rematch with Mavericks

If you feel like ringing in the new year with some hoops you're in luck, as there are seven games of NBA action on the final day of 2018.

We got the day started with an interesting contest in Indianapolis, as the Pacers held off the pesky Hawks. To close out the night, the struggling Suns host the defending-champion Warriors at Talking Stick Resort Arena.

In between, the Hornets dominated the Magic, the Spurs used a huge third quarter to pull away from the Celtics, the Rockets won their fifth game in a row by beating the Grizzlies, the Pelicans will host the Timberwolves, and the Thunder will get another shot at the Mavericks, who beat them by two on Sunday night.

NBA schedule for Monday, Dec. 31

All times Eastern

Harden gets fourth straight 40-point game in Rockets' fifth straight win

James Harden continues to play at an MVP level for the Houston Rockets. The high-scoring guard poured in another 43 points on Monday night, recording his fourth straight game with 40-plus points and his eighth straight game with at least 35 points. He also put up 10 rebounds and 13 assists to record a triple-double and help the Rockets take down the Grizzlies for their fifth straight win. In the process, Harden joined elite company, matching Oscar Robertson as the only player with at least 35 points and five assists in eight straight games. He also became the third player in the last 30 years to score 400 points in a 10-game span, joining Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant.

Aldridge has big night in Spurs win

LaMarcus Aldridge got his night started with two big blocks, and it only got better from there. The big man finished with 32 points, nine rebounds and five assists to lead the Spurs over the Celtics. It was the third win in four tries for the Spurs, who have climbed back into the playoff picture.

KAT shows off his vision

Karl-Anthony Towns made history on Sunday night against the Heat, and just kept rolling on Monday vs. the Pelicans. The big man showed off his passing skills with a slick overhead dime.

Kemba leads the Hornets to victory

Kemba Walker had himself another big night on New Year's Eve. The Hornets point guard went for 24 points and seven assists to lead his squad past the Magic

Spurs drop 46 points in one quarter against the Celtics

The Spurs struggled a bit in the first half against the Celtics, scoring just 46 points, which had them trailing by six. But in the third quarter they caught fire, matching their first half output with an incredible 46-point quarter.

Brown gets off to a hot start



It's been a tough season at times for Jaylen Brown, but the swingman has it all working against the Spurs. He made six of his first eight shots for a quick 18 points.

Jaylen Brown is on 🔥! He's up to 18 PTS with 5 mins to play in the first half on NBA TV!#CUsRise | #PlayersOnly pic.twitter.com/ploAxSniVA — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 1, 2019

Aldridge rises up for two nice rejections

LaMarcus Aldridge set the tone for the Spurs in the first few minutes against the Celtics by rising up for two nice rejections at the rim. First he got Marcus Morris, then he sent away Al Horford.

Bamba soars for a block

Mo Bamba showed off his incredible athleticism early on against the Hornets. As Malik Monk drove inside, Bamba rotated over from the weak side for a high-flying block.

Young shows off his passing skills

Everyone knows about Trae Young's incredible range on his 3-point shot, but he's also a skilled passer, as he showed on Monday afternoon. Check out this slick bounce pass to Alex Len for a bucket.

Turner rejects Len at the rim

Myles Turner is leading the league in blocks this season, and he showed why early on against the Hawks. Alex Len went up for a slam, but Turner had other ideas.

Iguodala fined $25,000 by the NBA

The Golden State Warriors will be back in action this evening but one member of their roster, Andre Iguodala, will find his bank account to be a bit lighter by the time he takes the floor as the veteran forward was fined $25,000 on Monday afternoon for "recklessly" throwing the ball into the spectator area in their matchup with the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night.