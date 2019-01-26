NBA scores, highlights: James Harden, Rockets hang on to beat Raptors; Bucks extend win streak against Hornets
The NBA has a 10-game schedule on tap for Friday evening
The Houston Rockets have been one of the most talked-about teams this season and a lot of that has to do with the campaign that James Harden is having. The Rockets superstar scored at least 30 points in his 22nd consecutive game in Friday's narrow win over the Raptors, which is one of the most impressive streaks that the NBA has ever seen. Kawhi Leonard had 32 points in his first game for the Raptors in over a week.
Later on, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks launched a big comeback to beat Kemba Walker and the Charlotte Hornets in Milwaukee.
Here's everything you need to know from Friday's action.
NBA scores for Friday, Jan. 25
*All times Eastern
- Washington Wizards 95, Orlando Magic 91 (Box Score)
- Brooklyn Nets 109, New York Knicks 99 (Box Score)
- Miami Heat 100, Cleveland Cavaliers 94 (Box Score)
- Los Angeles Clippers 106, Chicago Bulls 101 (Box Score)
- Houston Rockets 121, Toronto Raptors 119 (Box Score)
- Sacramento Kings 99, Memphis Grizzlies 96 (Box Score)
- Dallas Mavericks 106, Detroit Pistons 101 (Box Score) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Milwaukee Bucks 108, Charlotte Hornets 99 (Box Score) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
Harden scores 30 again
He didn't put up 50, but James Harden continued his streak wit his 22nd consecutive game with 30 or more points. He ended up iwth 35 points and seven assists in the Rockets' win over the Raptors. He also got a defensive stop on Kawhi Leonard to seal the win.
Sweet Lou with first career triple-double
It's hard to believe that Lou Williams had never gotten a triple-double before in his decorated career, but on Friday he notched his first one with 31 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists off the bench in the Clippers' win over the Bulls.
Giannis victimized by his own athleticism
One problem with being able to do pretty much any dunk you want on the fast break is that you have to make a decision. Clearly Giannis Antetokounmpo couldn't make up his mind, and he ended up with an embarrassing missed dunk.
Gordon gets way up for alley-oop
We all know Aaron Gordon can fly, and he showed off his hops on this alley-oop from DJ Augustin, which finished with Gordon's head almost in the rim.
Bridges does it again
Hornets rookie Miles Bridges is making quite a name for himself with his athletic dunks. He added another one to his collection on Friday night against the Bucks.
