NBA scores, highlights: James Harden, Rockets hang on to beat Raptors; Bucks extend win streak against Hornets

The Houston Rockets have been one of the most talked-about teams this season and a lot of that has to do with the campaign that James Harden is having. The Rockets superstar scored at least 30 points in his 22nd consecutive game in Friday's narrow win over the Raptors, which is one of the most impressive streaks that the NBA has ever seen. Kawhi Leonard had 32 points in his first game for the Raptors in over a week.

Later on, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks launched a big comeback to beat Kemba Walker and the Charlotte Hornets in Milwaukee.

NBA scores for Friday, Jan. 25

Harden scores 30 again

He didn't put up 50, but James Harden continued his streak wit his 22nd consecutive game with 30 or more points. He ended up iwth 35 points and seven assists in the Rockets' win over the Raptors. He also got a defensive stop on Kawhi Leonard to seal the win.

Sweet Lou with first career triple-double

It's hard to believe that Lou Williams had never gotten a triple-double before in his decorated career, but on Friday he notched his first one with 31 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists off the bench in the Clippers' win over the Bulls.

Giannis victimized by his own athleticism

One problem with being able to do pretty much any dunk you want on the fast break is that you have to make a decision. Clearly Giannis Antetokounmpo couldn't make up his mind, and he ended up with an embarrassing missed dunk.

Gordon gets way up for alley-oop

We all know Aaron Gordon can fly, and he showed off his hops on this alley-oop from DJ Augustin, which finished with Gordon's head almost in the rim.

Bridges does it again

Hornets rookie Miles Bridges is making quite a name for himself with his athletic dunks. He added another one to his collection on Friday night against the Bucks.