NBA scores, highlights: James Harden, Rockets host Thunder in Western Conference tilt; struggling Spurs visit Jazz
The NBA offers a nine-game slate on Saturday
The San Antonio Spurs have lost their last three games entering Saturday and need a win in the worst way as they continue their current eight-game road trip. Next stop for San Antonio: Salt Lake City, where it has dropped the last four games against the Utah Jazz. The Spurs will need DeMar DeRozan to continue a strong start to the month of February in this one.
Meanwhile, the marquee matchup of the night features the Houston Rockets hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder have been playing sensational basketball as they've won nine of their last 10 games. The Rockets have won three consecutive games and James Harden continues to make history with his scoring streak of 30 or more points. Can The Beard extend his run to 29 games against his former team?
NBA schedule for Saturday, Feb. 9
*All times Eastern
- San Antonio Spurs at Utah Jazz, 5 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Charlotte Hornets at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Toronto Raptors at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Los Angeles Clippers at Boston Celtics, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Washington Wizards at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- New Orleans Pelicans at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Houston Rockets, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: ABC
- Orlando Magic at Milwaukee Bucks, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
