NBA scores, highlights: James Harden, Rockets host Thunder; Marc Gasol makes Raptors debut

Welcome back to another busy night of NBA action. There are nine games on the docket for Saturday night, which should mean plenty of action

To start the day, the Jazz easily dispatched the Spurs, winning by 20 points at home.

From there, the Pacers made easy work of the lowly Cavaliers, the Hornets held off the Hawks in a high-scoring game and the Raptors took down the Knicks in Marc Gasol's debut with the club.

Later on, the Celtics will host the Clippers, the Wizards and Bulls will meet just days after making a big trade together and the Pelicans will take on the shorthanded Grizzlies.

The marquee matchup of the night features the Houston Rockets hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder have been playing sensational basketball as they've won nine of their last 10 games. The Rockets have won three consecutive games and James Harden continues to make history with his scoring streak of 30 or more points. Can The Beard extend his run to 29 games against his former team?

Finally, the Bucks will meet the Magic in the night's finale. Here's everything you need to know about Saturday night in the NBA.

NBA schedule for Saturday, Feb. 9

*All times Eastern

Kemba goes off to lead Hornets

Kemba Walker is about to start in the All-Star Game for the first time in his career, and he showed why on Saturday night. The Hornets point guard knocked down nine 3-pointers on his way to a 37-point, seven-assist night. More importantly, Walker's big night led the Hornets to a victory they needed as they try to hold on to a playoff spot in the East.

Parker throws down two huge slams

In a weird coincidence, the first game for the Wizards and Bulls after their big trade at the deadline was against each other. Jabari Parker sure seemed pumped up to play his former team, as he threw down two huge slams.

Williams drops the hammer

Marvin Williams continued the night's trend of big dunks. Early in the second quarter against the Hawks, he drove inside and dropped the hammer on Alex Len.

George rocks the rim

Russell Westbrook and Paul George are one of the more exciting duos when they get out in transition, as they showed against the Rockets. Westbrook pushed the ball up court and threw a perfect bounce pass to George, who obliged with a powerful slam.

DSJ goes off glass to DAJ

Dennis Smith Jr. and DeAndre Jordan have brought their chemistry to Madison Square Garden. The two new Knicks combined for an incredible off-the-glass alley-oop early on against the Raptors.

Gasol gets first bucket with Raptors

Marc Gasol made his debut with the Raptors on Saturday night after being traded from the Grizzlies on deadline day. It didn't take him long to get his first bucket, flipping in a little hook in the lane.

Rubio gets crafty

Ricky Rubio is one of the most creative passers in the league, as he proved yet again on Saturday evening. Driving inside, he flipped the ball over his head to a cutting Rudy Gobert for a slam.

what's prettier than Ricky's passing we'll wait pic.twitter.com/zUaV1laK8G — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) February 9, 2019

Knee soreness sidelines Giannis

Milwaukee Bucks All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo won't be in action on Saturday night as he has been ruled out of the game against the Magic in Orlando with knee soreness. The good news for the Bucks is that the issue isn't supposed to linger and cause Antetokounmpo to miss much, if any, additional time. With Antetokounmpo out, Ersan Ilyasova and Tony Snell will see additional bumps in playing time.