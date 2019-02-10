NBA scores, highlights: James Harden, Rockets host Thunder; Marc Gasol makes Raptors debut
The NBA offers a nine-game slate on Saturday
Welcome back to another busy night of NBA action. There are nine games on the docket for Saturday night, which should mean plenty of action
To start the day, the Jazz easily dispatched the Spurs, winning by 20 points at home.
From there, the Cavaliers will visit the Pacers, the Hornets will take on the Hawks and Marc Gasol will make his Raptors debut when they face the Knicks.
Later on, the Celtics will host the Clippers, the Wizards and Bulls will meet just days after making a big trade together and the Pelicans will take on the shorthanded Grizzlies.
The marquee matchup of the night features the Houston Rockets hosting the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Thunder have been playing sensational basketball as they've won nine of their last 10 games. The Rockets have won three consecutive games and James Harden continues to make history with his scoring streak of 30 or more points. Can The Beard extend his run to 29 games against his former team?
Finally, the Bucks will meet the Magic in the night's finale. Here's everything you need to know about Saturday night in the NBA.
NBA schedule for Saturday, Feb. 9
*All times Eastern
- Utah Jazz 125, San Antonio Spurs 105 (Box Score)
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Indiana Pacers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Charlotte Hornets at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Toronto Raptors at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Los Angeles Clippers at Boston Celtics, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Washington Wizards at Chicago Bulls, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- New Orleans Pelicans at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Houston Rockets, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: ABC
- Orlando Magic at Milwaukee Bucks, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
DSJ goes off glass to DAJ
Dennis Smith Jr. and DeAndre Jordan have brought their chemistry to Madison Square Garden. The two new Knicks combined for an incredible off-the-glass alley-oop early on against the Raptors.
Gasol gets first bucket with Raptors
Marc Gasol made his debut with the Raptors on Saturday night after being traded from the Grizzlies on deadline day. It didn't take him long to get his first bucket, flipping in a little hook in the lane.
Rubio gets crafty
Ricky Rubio is one of the most creative passers in the league, as he proved yet again on Saturday evening. Driving inside, he flipped the ball over his head to a cutting Rudy Gobert for a slam.
Knee soreness sidelines Giannis
Milwaukee Bucks All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo won't be in action on Saturday night as he has been ruled out of the game against the Magic in Orlando with knee soreness. The good news for the Bucks is that the issue isn't supposed to linger and cause Antetokounmpo to miss much, if any, additional time. With Antetokounmpo out, Ersan Ilyasova and Tony Snell will see additional bumps in playing time.
