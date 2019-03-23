NBA scores, highlights: James Harden sets Spurs opponent scoring record; Lakers look to avoid playoff elimination
There are seven games of NBA action on Friday night
There is no shortage of NBA action on Friday night, as seven games populate the league's schedule, highlighted by a rematch between two teams that played earlier this week when the Toronto Raptors hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Raptors defeated the Thunder on Wednesday in Oklahoma City, but Paul George, Russell Westbrook, and Co. made sure there wasn't a repeat performance as they picked up the tough road win.
Elsewhere, two of the NBA's hottest teams -- and two teams that are in the thick of the playoff picture in the NBA's Western Conference -- will go head-to-head on Friday night when the Houston Rockets host the San Antonio Spurs. Entering the evening, only three games separate the sixth-seeded Spurs from the third-seeded Rockets in the standings, and San Antonio will certainly be looking to make up some ground.
Lastly, the Los Angeles Lakers will look to avoid playoff elimination at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets. With a loss, the Lakers are officially out of the postseason picture. LeBron James is expected to play in the contest after missing games recently to get rest for his lingering groin injury.
NBA schedule for Friday, March 22
*All times Eastern
- Orlando Magic 123, Memphis Grizzlies 119 -- OT (Box Score)
- Los Angeles Clippers 110, Cleveland Cavaliers 108 (Box Score)
- Denver Nuggets 111, New York Knicks 93 (Box Score)
- Oklahoma City Thunder 116, Toronto Raptors 109 (Box Score)
- San Antonio Spurs at Houston Rockets, 8:00 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Miami Heat at Milwaukee Bucks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Brooklyn Nets at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
Harden sets Spurs opponent record with 37 points in first half
Yes, James Harden has set a new record. After scoring 27 points in the first quarter alone, he scored 37 points in the first half versus the Spurs. That is a new record for Spurs opponents.
Harden outscores Spurs by himself in first quarter
Yes, you read that right. We all know that James Harden is amazing, but he managed to outscore the Spurs all by himself in the first quarter: 27 to 24. The 27 points were Harden's career-high for any quarter and three short of a Rockets franchise record for a single quarter.
Robinson with the block and the slam
Knicks rookie Mitchell Robinson is no stranger to the highlight reel. He got it done on both ends on Friday with a block and an impressive finish at the rim.
LeBron to play vs. Nets
Lakers veteran forward LeBron James sat out against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night in order to rest his sore left groin, but he will be back in action against the Nets on Friday night. With a loss, the Lakers will be officially eliminated from playoff contention, but James might have something to say about that. In eight March appearances, the four-time NBA MVP is averaging 30.5 points, 8.6 assists and 7.6 rebounds in 35.1 minutes per performance.
