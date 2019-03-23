NBA scores, highlights: James Harden sets Spurs opponent scoring record; Lakers look to avoid playoff elimination

There is no shortage of NBA action on Friday night, as seven games populate the league's schedule, highlighted by a rematch between two teams that played earlier this week when the Toronto Raptors hosted the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Raptors defeated the Thunder on Wednesday in Oklahoma City, but Paul George, Russell Westbrook, and Co. made sure there wasn't a repeat performance as they picked up the tough road win.

Elsewhere, two of the NBA's hottest teams -- and two teams that are in the thick of the playoff picture in the NBA's Western Conference -- will go head-to-head on Friday night when the Houston Rockets host the San Antonio Spurs. Entering the evening, only three games separate the sixth-seeded Spurs from the third-seeded Rockets in the standings, and San Antonio will certainly be looking to make up some ground.

Lastly, the Los Angeles Lakers will look to avoid playoff elimination at the hands of the Brooklyn Nets. With a loss, the Lakers are officially out of the postseason picture. LeBron James is expected to play in the contest after missing games recently to get rest for his lingering groin injury.

NBA schedule for Friday, March 22

*All times Eastern

Harden sets Spurs opponent record with 37 points in first half

Yes, James Harden has set a new record. After scoring 27 points in the first quarter alone, he scored 37 points in the first half versus the Spurs. That is a new record for Spurs opponents.

Y'all remember back in 2002 when Stephon Marbury went for 34 on the Spurs in a half? Well, new leader. Harden's 37 are now the most in a half against the Spurs under Popovich. — Michael C. Wright (@mikecwright) March 23, 2019

Harden outscores Spurs by himself in first quarter

Yes, you read that right. We all know that James Harden is amazing, but he managed to outscore the Spurs all by himself in the first quarter: 27 to 24. The 27 points were Harden's career-high for any quarter and three short of a Rockets franchise record for a single quarter.

Robinson with the block and the slam

Knicks rookie Mitchell Robinson is no stranger to the highlight reel. He got it done on both ends on Friday with a block and an impressive finish at the rim.

LeBron to play vs. Nets

Lakers veteran forward LeBron James sat out against the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night in order to rest his sore left groin, but he will be back in action against the Nets on Friday night. With a loss, the Lakers will be officially eliminated from playoff contention, but James might have something to say about that. In eight March appearances, the four-time NBA MVP is averaging 30.5 points, 8.6 assists and 7.6 rebounds in 35.1 minutes per performance.