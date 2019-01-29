NBA scores, highlights: James Harden tries to extend scoring streak vs. Pelicans; LeBron James still out for Lakers

Welcome back to another night of NBA action. We've got seven games on the docket for this Tuesday night, including a couple of national TV affairs.

But first, we'll start off with Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks trying to bounce back from a loss to the Thunder when they travel to Detroit to take on the Pistons. And speaking of the Thunder, they'll try to extend their winning streak to six games when they face the Magic.

Then, we'll get to our first national TV game, as James Harden looks to extend his 30-point streak when the Rockets host the New Orleans Pelicans, who are dealing with all sorts of drama related to the Anthony Davis situation.

Finally, to close out the night, the second game of the TNT doubleheader will feature the 76ers taking on a shorthanded Lakers team still without LeBron James.

Here's everything you need to know about Tuesday night in the NBA:

NBA schedule for Tuesday, Jan. 29

*All times Eastern

Harden looks to extend streak

James Harden has scored at least 30 points in 23 consecutive games; only Wilt Chamberlain has had longer streaks. Even with Chris Paul back in the lineup, Harden has continued his offensive dominance. Against a Pelicans team that struggles defensively, is without Anthony Davis and has plenty of drama to deal with related to Davis' trade demand, Harden should have an excellent chance at extending his streak on Tuesday night.

Davis fined $50,000 for violating CBA

Anthony Davis has been fined $50,000 by the league for violating the Collective Bargaining Agreement when his agent Rich Paul made his trade demands public. Davis is currently out with a finger injury, but has made it clear that he will not sign a contract extension with the Pelicans, and hopes to be traded.