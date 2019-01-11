NBA scores, highlights: Jazz host LeBron James-less Lakers, Warriors battle Bulls in Oakland
There are nine games of NBA action on Friday night
18 of the NBA's 30 teams will be in action on Friday night, as nine games fill out the slate.
Things get started with some Eastern Conference action when the underwhelming Wizards host the top-seeded Bucks and the Sixers host the Hawks. Then the Nets will travel to Toronto to take on the second-seeded Raptors, and the Knicks will host the Pacers.
Then, things get interesting out West, as two playoff hopefuls will go head-to-head when the Timberwolves host the Mavericks in Minnesota, the surging Rockets host the struggling Cavs, and the Hornets will face off against the Blazers in Portland.
The game of the evening might be in Utah, where Lakers will battle the Jazz. Heading into the match-up, the Lakers are holding down the eighth seed in the West, while the Jazz occupy the ninth spot. The Lakers will once again be forced to operate without All-Star forward LeBron James, who continues to nurse a groin injury that he suffered against the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day. Speaking of the Warriors, they will host the Bulls to close out the evening.
NBA schedule for Friday, Jan. 11
*All times Eastern
- Milwaukee Bucks at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Atlanta Hawks at Philadelphia 76ers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Brooklyn Nets at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
- Dallas Mavericks at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Houston Rockets, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Charlotte Hornets at Portland Trail Blazers, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
- Los Angeles Lakers at Utah Jazz, 10 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
- Chicago Bulls at Golden State Warriors, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on fuboTV with NBA League Pass extension
Antetokounmpo ruled out against the Wizards
The Milwaukee Bucks have a very winnable game on their hands this evening in their showdown with the Wizards at Capital One Arena but if one of the hottest teams in the East wants to keep pace with the Raptors and Celtics then they will have to pick up a win without Giannis Anteteokounmpo as the MVP candidate has been ruled out with what the team describes as quad and hip injuries.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Around NBA: Key to C's surge; Spurs 3s
Also, the roller-coaster ride of Jaylen Brown's frustrating season
-
Lisa Leslie to coach new BIG3 team
Leslie becomes the second female coach in Ice Cube's 3-on-3 league
-
NBA betting notebook
The Nets are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games, but face a tough test against...
-
NBA DFS, Jan. 11: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Report: Warriors expect Klay to re-sign
Thompson will be a free agent this summer
-
NBA odds, picks, best parlay for Jan 11
Adam Thompson has a three-way parlay that could pay off huge Friday