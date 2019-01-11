NBA scores, highlights: Jazz host LeBron James-less Lakers, Warriors battle Bulls in Oakland

18 of the NBA's 30 teams will be in action on Friday night, as nine games fill out the slate.

Things get started with some Eastern Conference action when the underwhelming Wizards host the top-seeded Bucks and the Sixers host the Hawks. Then the Nets will travel to Toronto to take on the second-seeded Raptors, and the Knicks will host the Pacers.

Then, things get interesting out West, as two playoff hopefuls will go head-to-head when the Timberwolves host the Mavericks in Minnesota, the surging Rockets host the struggling Cavs, and the Hornets will face off against the Blazers in Portland.

The game of the evening might be in Utah, where Lakers will battle the Jazz. Heading into the match-up, the Lakers are holding down the eighth seed in the West, while the Jazz occupy the ninth spot. The Lakers will once again be forced to operate without All-Star forward LeBron James, who continues to nurse a groin injury that he suffered against the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day. Speaking of the Warriors, they will host the Bulls to close out the evening.

NBA schedule for Friday, Jan. 11

*All times Eastern

Antetokounmpo ruled out against the Wizards

The Milwaukee Bucks have a very winnable game on their hands this evening in their showdown with the Wizards at Capital One Arena but if one of the hottest teams in the East wants to keep pace with the Raptors and Celtics then they will have to pick up a win without Giannis Anteteokounmpo as the MVP candidate has been ruled out with what the team describes as quad and hip injuries.