NBA scores, highlights: Jimmy Butler debuting with 76ers; new-look Timberwolves take on Anthony Davis, Pelicans
With 11 games and some big debuts, it should be an interesting night in the Association
Welcome to Wednesday night in the NBA. Hopefully, you like basketball because there is a lot of it coming your way tonight.
To get us started, the 76ers will take on the Magic in what normally would have been an uneventful game. But this will be the Sixers debut for one Jimmy Butler, so there will be plenty to talk about. Also on the early slate, Dwane Casey will make his return to Toronto as he leads his Pistons against the Raptors.
Later on, we've got an interesting matchup in Milwaukee when the Bucks take on the Grizzlies. Plus, the new-look Timberwolves are set to debut their recent additions against Anthony Davis and the Pelicans.
Headlining the late games is yet another matchup between the Trail Blazers and Lakers, who feel like they've played about a dozen times already this season.
Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday night's NBA action:
NBA scores for Wednesday, Nov. 14
All times Eastern
- Philadelphia 76ers at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Cleveland Cavaliers at Washington Wizards, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Detroit Pistons at Toronto Raptors, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Chicago Bulls at Boston Celtics, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Miami Heat at Brooklyn Nets, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- New York Knicks at Oklahoma City Thunder, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Memphis Grizzlies at Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- New Orleans Pelicans at Minnesota Timberwolves, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
- Utah Jazz at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- San Antonio Spurs at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
Butler making 76ers debut
After the months-long saga in Minnesota, Jimmy Butler is finally free. And tonight he will make his debut with the 76ers. In what comes as little surprise, he'll be in the starting lineup when the team takes the floor against the Magic. One player who won't be among the starters, however, is Markelle Fultz.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How Butler influenced Wolves' Okogie
Rookie Josh Okogie is one Minnesota player who 'appreciated' Butler's presence, both on and...
-
Curry out at least 10 more days
Steve Kerr said recently they're being extra careful with Curry, who hasn't suffered a groin...
-
Warriors unwilling to recruit KD again?
Apparently, teammates feel Green's harsh comments regarding how Durant has handled free agency...
-
NBA DFS, Nov. 14: Top DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Stevens says no to Hayward off bench
The Celtics are searching for ways to fix their early-season struggles
-
Butler set to make Sixers debut
Jimmy Butler makes his Philadelphia 76ers debut against the Orlando Magic