NBA scores, highlights: Jimmy Butler debuting with 76ers; new-look Timberwolves take on Anthony Davis, Pelicans

Welcome to Wednesday night in the NBA. Hopefully, you like basketball because there is a lot of it coming your way tonight.

To get us started, the 76ers will take on the Magic in what normally would have been an uneventful game. But this will be the Sixers debut for one Jimmy Butler, so there will be plenty to talk about. Also on the early slate, Dwane Casey will make his return to Toronto as he leads his Pistons against the Raptors.

Later on, we've got an interesting matchup in Milwaukee when the Bucks take on the Grizzlies. Plus, the new-look Timberwolves are set to debut their recent additions against Anthony Davis and the Pelicans.

Headlining the late games is yet another matchup between the Trail Blazers and Lakers, who feel like they've played about a dozen times already this season.

Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday night's NBA action:

NBA scores for Wednesday, Nov. 14

All times Eastern

Butler making 76ers debut

After the months-long saga in Minnesota, Jimmy Butler is finally free. And tonight he will make his debut with the 76ers. In what comes as little surprise, he'll be in the starting lineup when the team takes the floor against the Magic. One player who won't be among the starters, however, is Markelle Fultz.