NBA scores, highlights: Jimmy Butler loses in 76ers debut; Pistons coach Dwane Casey gets revenge on Raptors
With 11 games and some big debuts, it should be an interesting night in the Association
Welcome to Wednesday night in the NBA. Hopefully, you like basketball because there is a lot of it coming your way tonight.
To get us started, the 76ers faced Magic in what normally would have been an uneventful game. But this was the Sixers debut for one Jimmy Butler, so there was plenty to talk about. Turns out the Magic weren't interested in Butler's debut, as they took down the Sixers at home thanks to a huge run in the fourth quarter.
Also on the early slate, Dwane Casey made his return to Toronto as he led his Pistons against the Raptors.
Later on, we had an interesting matchup in Milwaukee with the Bucks taking on the Grizzlies. Plus, the new-look Timberwolves debuted their recent additions against Anthony Davis and the Pelicans.
Headlining the late games is yet another matchup between the Trail Blazers and Lakers, who feel like they've played about a dozen times already this season.
Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday night's NBA action:
NBA scores for Wednesday, Nov. 14
All times Eastern
- Orlando Magic 111, Philadelphia 76ers 106 (Box Score)
- Washington Wizards 119, Cleveland Cavaliers 95 (Box Score)
- Detroit Pistons 106, Toronto Raptors 104 (Box Score)
- Boston Celtics 111, Chicago Bulls 82 (Box Score)
- Miami Heat 120, Brooklyn Nets 107 (Box Score)
- Oklahoma City Thunder 128, New York Knicks 103 (Box Score)
- Memphis Grizzlies 116, Milwaukee Bucks 113 (Box Score)
- Minnesota Timberwolves 107, New Orleans Pelicans 100 (Box Score)
- Utah Jazz at Dallas Mavericks, 8:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- San Antonio Spurs at Phoenix Suns, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Portland Trail Blazers at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
Butler makes his first bucket with the 76ers
After the months-long saga in Minnesota, Jimmy Butler is finally free and it did not take long for him to make an impact with his new team as his first bucket as a member of the 76ers came in the opening minutes of the first quarter. He finished the game with 14 points.
However, the Magic launched a huge run over the third and fourth quarters to pull out the victory and spoil Butler's debut.
Casey gets revenge on Raptors
It's not often you see the Coach of the Year fired, so Dwane Casey has plenty of reason to be upset with the Raptors. In his first tame in Toronto as head coach of the Detroit Pistons, Casey's Pistons beat his former team on a last-second floater from Reggie Bullock.
Anunoby posterizes Drummond
The Toronto Raptors welcomes Dwane Casey back this evening as the Pistons took their talents north of the border for the first time this season. Unfortunately for Casey, the pleasantries ended shortly after the opening tip as OG Anunoby rose up and threw down an emphatic slam dunk over Andre Drummond.
George drops the hammer on the Knicks in transition
The Oklahoma City Thunder look to be on their way to another win without Russell Westbrook in the lineup as Paul George is doing everything he can do to make this team win as he threw down a monster dunk in transition on the Knicks.
Antetokounmpo swats a shot into oblivion
The Milwaukee Bucks have been as impressive as any team in the early portion of the season and they can thank Giannis Antetokounmpo for that as he has continued to make plays on both ends of the floor like this one tonight.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
How Butler influenced Wolves' Okogie
Rookie Josh Okogie is one Minnesota player who 'appreciated' Butler's presence, both on and...
-
Curry out at least 10 more days
Steve Kerr said recently they're being extra careful with Curry, who hasn't suffered a groin...
-
Warriors unwilling to recruit KD again?
Apparently, teammates feel Green's harsh comments regarding how Durant has handled free agency...
-
NBA DFS, Nov. 14: Top DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Stevens says no to Hayward off bench
The Celtics are searching for ways to fix their early-season struggles
-
Butler set to make Sixers debut
Jimmy Butler makes his Philadelphia 76ers debut against the Orlando Magic