NBA scores, highlights: Jimmy Butler returns to Minnesota as 76ers face Wolves; Nets host depleted Celtics

One of the biggest storylines heading into the 2018-19 season was how much longer Jimmy Butler would be a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves. The disgruntled Butler was eventually traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in November in a deal that propelled the Sixers into the upper echelon of the Eastern Conference. Saturday will mark the first time that Butler will return to Minnesota as a member of the opposition. Philadelphia will be without All-Star center Joel Embiid, who is sitting out in an effort to rest prior to the postseason.

The Eastern Conference playoff picture could come into even more focus when the Brooklyn Nets take on the Boston Celtics. The Nets are looking to lock up a playoff spot and still have a chance to rise to the sixth seed, or completely miss the postseason all together. On the other hand, the Celtics are fighting to grab the No. 4 seed in the East, but are currently tied with the Indiana Pacers. They'll be without several key players, including Kyrie Irving, giving Brooklyn a great opportunity to get a needed win.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets are looking to keep their standing in the Western Conference with the regular season winding down. Houston is coming off an impressive win over the Denver Nuggets at home earlier this week and trails the Portland Trail Blazers by just a half-game for the third seed in the West. James Harden will also look to continue his stellar MVP-caliber campaign as he's coming off a 38-point performance against Denver.

NBA schedule for Saturday, March 30

*All times Eastern

Playoff-minded Nets face short-handed Celtics

The Nets are looking to reach the postseason for the first time in four seasons and will need every win they can get to achieve that goal. Brooklyn currently sits in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, but only hold a half-game lead over the Heat and a one-game lead over the Magic. In addition, the Nets are just a half-game back of the Pistons for the sixth seed.

It appears that the Nets are going to get a gift from the Celtics, who are resting Kyrie Irving and Al Horford in Saturday's contest. They may even be without Jayson Tatum, who's questionable with an illness. The Celtics are currently the fourth seed in the East, but are trying to stay as healthy as possible with the playoffs slated to begin next month. The team did recently get Aron Baynes back into the lineup after he injured his ankle earlier this month against the 76ers.