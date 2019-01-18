NBA scores, highlights: Jimmy Butler, Sixers blow out Pacers in Indiana; Thunder take on LeBron James-less Lakers

The Philadelphia 76ers entered the season projected to be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. However, aside from the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks, the East has been a mixed bag to say the least. The Sixers have gotten star center Joel Embiid back in the lineup after he was dealing with a sore ankle, and later a sore back. On Thursday they sent a message to the Indiana Pacers, blowing them out in their own house.

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled without LeBron James in the lineup as he deals with a groin strain. The team did defeat the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday, but have dropped seven of their 11 games without James. Meanwhile, the Oklahoma City Thunder have established themselves as one of the top teams in the West, but have lost four of their last five games. Both teams are certainly looking to get back on track.

Here's everything you need to know about Thursday's slate of games.

NBA scores for Thursday, Jan. 17

Siakam wins it for Raptors with buzzer-beater

The Raptors showed ultimate trust in emerging star Pascal Siakam, isolating him at halfcourt and putting the game in his hands in a tie game against the Suns. He did not disappoint, driving the lane and hitting the game-winning layup as the buzzer sounded.

Beasley tries to check in wearing wrong shorts

Whoops. Michael Beasley was all set to check into the Lakers' game against the Thunder on Thursday -- too bad he didn't realize he was wearing the wrong shorts. After a jog to the locker room and a quick change, Beasley eventually got into the game.

Michael Beasley tried to check in wearing his practice shorts! 😂#Shaqtin pic.twitter.com/uw1izvCgtq — Shaqtin' a Fool (@shaqtin) January 18, 2019

Millsap cleans up the mess

Paul Millsap knew exactly what to do with this missed 3-pointer by Jamal Murray. He gathered the board with one hand, and threw it down with authority for the put-back.

Paul Millsap times his jump for the big putback SLAM! #MileHighBasketball



WATCH FREE on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/dVwMNfqYaN pic.twitter.com/tqCBHhlL4J — NBA (@NBA) January 18, 2019

Butler paces 76ers in road win

Jimmy Butler connected on 5-of-8 shots from the field and scored 13 points in the first half against the Pacers. He finished with 27 points, eight assists, five rebounds and three steals to lead the Sixers to a big road win over the Pacers.

Bridges posterizes Giles

Rookie Miles Bridges has been explosive during his first season in the NBA. He showcased that ability when he drove into the lane and threw down a huge one-handed slam dunk on Kings forward Harry Giles.

🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯



MILES BRIDGES RIPS IT DOWN! pic.twitter.com/ps7uvd15Yp — Charlotte Hornets (@hornets) January 18, 2019

Wiz beat Knicks on walk-off goaltend in London

The London fans were treated to one of the most unique endings to an NBA game this season, when Allonzo Trier was called for goaltending on Thomas Bryant's layup attempt with 0.4 seconds left in the game. After a lengthy review, the officials determined that it was indeed goaltending, giving the Wizards a one-point win. Wild stuff.

Kornet lights it up from beyond the arc

The Knicks jumped out in front of the Wizards early in their showdown in London and never looked back thanks largely in part to Luke Kornet having the hot hand from the perimeter.

End of 1 on @NBATV#NewYorkForever 30#DCFamily 20



Luke Kornet leads all scorers with 12 PTS on 4 3PM! #NBALondon pic.twitter.com/CHtdfaTt4y — NBA (@NBA) January 17, 2019

Noel cleared to play against the Lakers

While the league ensured that Noel took every precaution before returning to the floor by placing him in the NBA's concussion protocol, the Thunder announced on Thursday that the former Kentucky Wildcats standout has been cleared to rejoin the team and will be in uniform and available to play when Oklahoma City takes the floor against the Los Angeles Lakers later this evening.