NBA scores, highlights: Jimmy Butler, Sixers blow out Pacers in Indiana; Thunder take on LeBron James-less Lakers
There are six games on tap on the NBA schedule on Thursday
The Philadelphia 76ers entered the season projected to be one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. However, aside from the Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks, the East has been a mixed bag to say the least. The Sixers have gotten star center Joel Embiid back in the lineup after he was dealing with a sore ankle, and later a sore back. On Thursday they sent a message to the Indiana Pacers, blowing them out in their own house.
The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled without LeBron James in the lineup as he deals with a groin strain. The team did defeat the Chicago Bulls on Tuesday, but have dropped seven of their 11 games without James. Meanwhile, the Oklahoma City Thunder have established themselves as one of the top teams in the West, but have lost four of their last five games. Both teams are certainly looking to get back on track.
Here's everything you need to know about Thursday's slate of games.
NBA scores for Thursday, Jan. 17
*All times Eastern
- Washington Wizards 101, New York Knicks 100 (Box Score)
- Charlotte Hornets 114, Sacramento Kings 95 (Box Score)
- Philadelphia 76ers 120, Indiana Pacers 96 (Box Score)
- Toronto Raptors 111, Phoenix Suns 109 (Box Score)
- Chicago Bulls at Denver Nuggets, 9 p.m. (GameTracker) -- Watch on FuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension
- Los Angeles Lakers at Oklahoma City Thunder, 9:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- TV: TNT Streaming: fubo TV (try it free)
Siakam wins it for Raptors with buzzer-beater
The Raptors showed ultimate trust in emerging star Pascal Siakam, isolating him at halfcourt and putting the game in his hands in a tie game against the Suns. He did not disappoint, driving the lane and hitting the game-winning layup as the buzzer sounded.
Beasley tries to check in wearing wrong shorts
Whoops. Michael Beasley was all set to check into the Lakers' game against the Thunder on Thursday -- too bad he didn't realize he was wearing the wrong shorts. After a jog to the locker room and a quick change, Beasley eventually got into the game.
Millsap cleans up the mess
Paul Millsap knew exactly what to do with this missed 3-pointer by Jamal Murray. He gathered the board with one hand, and threw it down with authority for the put-back.
Butler paces 76ers in road win
Jimmy Butler connected on 5-of-8 shots from the field and scored 13 points in the first half against the Pacers. He finished with 27 points, eight assists, five rebounds and three steals to lead the Sixers to a big road win over the Pacers.
Bridges posterizes Giles
Rookie Miles Bridges has been explosive during his first season in the NBA. He showcased that ability when he drove into the lane and threw down a huge one-handed slam dunk on Kings forward Harry Giles.
Wiz beat Knicks on walk-off goaltend in London
The London fans were treated to one of the most unique endings to an NBA game this season, when Allonzo Trier was called for goaltending on Thomas Bryant's layup attempt with 0.4 seconds left in the game. After a lengthy review, the officials determined that it was indeed goaltending, giving the Wizards a one-point win. Wild stuff.
Kornet lights it up from beyond the arc
The Knicks jumped out in front of the Wizards early in their showdown in London and never looked back thanks largely in part to Luke Kornet having the hot hand from the perimeter.
Noel cleared to play against the Lakers
While the league ensured that Noel took every precaution before returning to the floor by placing him in the NBA's concussion protocol, the Thunder announced on Thursday that the former Kentucky Wildcats standout has been cleared to rejoin the team and will be in uniform and available to play when Oklahoma City takes the floor against the Los Angeles Lakers later this evening.
