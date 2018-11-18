NBA scores, highlights: Jimmy Butler spoils Kemba Walker's 60-point night; Anthony Davis goes off against Nuggets

Saturday night's NBA slate was loaded with 10 games, and it didn't disappoint. We got started with an entertaining, high-scoring battle between the Clippers and the Nets, which went the way of the Clips. From there, we saw Anthony Davis drop 40 points to outduel Nikola Jokic and lead the Pelicans over the Nuggets, while Nikola Vucevic poured in 36 points to lift the Magic over the Lakers in a surprising result.

That wasn't all though, not even close. Kemba Walker poured in a remarkable 60 points in an overtime thriller, but it wasn't enough, as Jimmy Butler played hero with a last-second 3-pointer to give the 76ers the win.

In another of the later games, James Harden dropped 34 points to get the Rockets their fourth straight win, as they continued their turnaround, while the Jazz stopped the Celtics' momentum, holding them to just 86 points in a 98-86 win. Plus, the Mavericks took down the Warriors, who were once again with Steph Curry and Draymond Green.

Butler spoils Walker's historic night

Kemba Walker poured in 60 points against the 76ers, setting a Hornets franchise record and the single-game scoring high in the league this season. It wasn't enough, however, as Jimmy Butler drained a last-second 3-pointer in overtime to win the game in just his third outing with the 76ers.

Warriors lose again without Curry, Green

The Golden State Warriors were shorthanded against the Mavericks, and it cost them. Playing without Steph Curry and Draymond Green, the Warriors suffered a 112-109 loss to the Mavericks, their second loss in a row, and third in their last four games. Luka Doncic 24 points, nine rebounds and four assists in the win. He also hit a clutch bucket in the closing minutes to put the Mavs ahead for good.

Luka gives us the lead! pic.twitter.com/2dk0O28vTW — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) November 18, 2018

Davis drops 40, outduels Jokic

Anthony Davis has the Pelicans rolling. They've now won five of their last six games thanks to another big night from Davis. The star big man finished with 40 points, eight rebounds and eight assists to lead his squad over the Nuggets, outdueling Nikola Jokic -- 25 points, 10 rebounds, eight assists -- in the process.

LeBron rocks the rim off the dish from Lonzo

LeBron James has been putting on a show against the Magic, and his latest highlight-reel play is an impressive one. After a nice dish from Lonzo Ball, LeBron flew down the lane for a powerful slam.

Simmons finds Butler from halfcourt

The 76ers are glad to have Jimmy Butler as a third star along with Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, and it seems that group is already figuring things out on the court. Just a few minutes into their game against the Hornets, Embiid grabbed a rebound, flipped it to Simmons, who tossed a half-court alley-oop to Butler.

Gallinari and Harris combine for 55 to lead Clippers

The Clippers picked up a high-scoring victory over the Nets, winning 127-119. They did so thanks to big nights from Danilo Gallinari (28 points) and Tobias Harris (27), who combined for 55 points on a highly efficient 20-of-31 from the field.

Green takes flight

Gerald Green added to his highlight reel of impressive dunks against the Kings. Late in the first quarter, Green took the outlet pass and flew down the lane for a big jam.

Tatum slams it before Gobert can arrive

Jayson Tatum isn't afraid of anyone at the rim, and he proved that once again against the Jazz. Despite a closing Rudy Gobert, Tatum went up and snuck home a slam.

Jokic starts out hot

No one on the Pelicans could stop Nikola Jokic in the first quarter. The Nuggets big man poured in 18 points in the frame to get off to a terrific start.

Nikola Jokic has it going early, tying a career-high for a quarter with 18 in Q1! #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/UgE2rSfFB5 — NBA (@NBA) November 18, 2018

LeBron drops the nifty bounce pass

LeBron James recently moved up on the all-time scoring list, but he's also a tremendous passer, as he showed early against the Magic. Out on the fastbreak, he dropped a nice bounce pass to JaVale McGee.

Nice alley-oop highlights Allen's strong first quarter

Jarrett Allen had a tremendous first quarter against the Clippers, putting in 13 points, which is more than his season average. The highlight came on a nice little alley-oop off the dish from Spencer Dinwiddie.

Warriors without Draymond (again)

Draymond Green's toe issue isn't going away. According to Steve Kerr, the Warriors are sitting their versatile star against the Mavericks on Saturday -- and likely Sunday vs. the Spurs -- to try and let the sprain heal.

Steve Kerr on Draymond Green: “We decided to give him some time off. Don’t know how long it’ll be. The toe (sprain) is lingering.” Out tonight vs Mavs, likely tomorrow vs Spurs, too. Alfonzo McKinnie also out. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) November 17, 2018

Kerr said there's no telling how long Green will be sidelined with this injury, but hopefully for the Warriors he'll return sooner than later.