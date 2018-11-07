NBA scores, highlights: Jimmy Butler to return for Timberwolves vs. Lakers; 76ers square off with Pacers
It's a busy Wednesday night in the Association, with 10 games on the schedule
Welcome to Wednesday night. Hopefully, you're ready for some NBA basketball because we've got a lot of it coming your way. There are 10 games on the docket, with two-thirds of the league ready to suit up and hit the court tonight.
Early on we'll see an interesting Western Conference matchup between the red-hot Nuggets and the Grizzlies, who are looking to keep up their improvement from last season. Meanwhile, in the Eastern Conference, two teams looking to break into the top tier will do battle when the 76ers travel to Indy to take on the Pacers.
Later on, Jimmy Butler will be back in action when the Timberwolves meet another struggling team, LeBron James' Los Angeles Lakers.
Here's everything you need to know about Wednesday night's action:
NBA Scores for Wednesday, Nov. 7
All times Eastern
- Oklahoma City Thunder at Cleveland Cavaliers, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Detroit Pistons at Orlando Magic, 7 p.m. (GameTracker)
- San Antonio Spurs at Miami Heat, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- New York Knicks at Atlanta Hawks, 7:30 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Denver Nuggets at Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Chicago Bulls at New Orleans Pelicans, 8 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Philadelphia 76ers at Indiana Pacers, 8 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
- Dallas Mavericks at Utah Jazz, 9 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Toronto Raptors at Sacramento Kings, 10 p.m. (GameTracker)
- Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers, 10:30 p.m. (GameTracker) -- ESPN
Butler back as Wolves take on Lakers
Here is you seemingly daily Jimmy Butler update. Yes, he's still on the Timberwolves, and yes he will be in the lineup on Wednesday night when they take on LeBron James and the Lakers. There seems to be little rhyme or reason to when Butler suits up these days, except that he is always in the lineup when the Wolves are on national TV. And with this game being on ESPN, Butler is playing. Because if he didn't the league would start to get mad.
Sexton earns first career start
After coming off the bench so far this season, rookie Collin Sexton entered the starting lineup for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday due to a shoulder injury to incumbent starter George Hill. The No. 8 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft should have more opportunity to put his talents on display in his first NBA start.
