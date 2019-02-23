NBA scores, highlights: Joel Embiid-less 76ers host Trail Blazers; Warriors take on James Harden, Rockets

NBA action gets underway early on Saturday with a stellar matinee that pits the Portland Trail Blazers against the Philadelphia 76ers. Star center Joel Embiid will miss his second consecutive game as he is held out of the lineup due to a sore left knee. The Sixers did win their first game without Embiid on Thursday when they narrowly defeated the Miami Heat. On the other hand, the Trail Blazers will look to use a pair of talented big men in Jusuf Nurkic and Enes Kanter to wear down Boban Marjanovic, who will draw the start once again in place of Embiid.

The Golden State Warriors are coming off a close win over the Sacramento Kings out of the All-Star break. DeMarcus Cousins is set to see his minutes increase as the second half of the season begins and that couldn't have come at a better time. On the other side, the Houston Rockets saw Clint Capela score 12 points in his return against the Los Angeles Lakers and he gives the team another solid scoring option in addition to James Harden and Chris Paul. After falling to the Lakers, the Rockets will definitely be hungry to win this one against the defending champions.

NBA schedule for Saturday, Feb. 23

*All times Eastern