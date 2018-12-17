NBA scores, highlights: John Wall helps Wizards crush Lakers; Nuggets edge Raptors in battle of first-place teams

Sunday produced quite a bit of intriguing action throughout the NBA ranks

The first game of the day saw plenty of points, as the Brooklyn Nets took down the Atlanta Hawks in a high-scoring affair. Then, Victor Oladipo helped the Indiana Pacers to their seventh straight win. Later in the day, we saw the Washington Wizards crush the visiting Los Angeles Lakers, Later on, the Sacramento Kings took care of the Dallas Mavericks in Dallas to end the Mavs' 11-game home win streak.

To close out the night, the Denver Nuggets got big games from Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray and used a strong push in the fourth quarter to beat the Raptors in a battle of first-place teams

Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's NBA action:

Jokic and Murray lead Nuggets past Raptors

Nikola Jokic led the way with 26 points and nine rebounds in the Nuggets' 95-86 victory over the Raptors. In addition, star guard Jamal Murray scored 19 points with 15 of those coming in the fourth quarter. Denver ended up outscoring Toronto 27-14 in the final frame to help them surge to victory.

Wall drops 40 as Wizards crush Lakers

The unpredictable Wizards had everything working on Sunday, as they took care of the visiting Lakers without much trouble. John Wall was a big reason for that, as he went for 40 points, six rebounds and 14 assists. He also provided plenty of highlight reel plays.

Simmons gets triple-double in Sixers' win

Ben Simmons recorded his third triple-double of the season, and the 15th of his career in the Sixers' blowout win over the Cavaliers on Sunday. The big Australian finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists.

.@BenSimmons25 (22 PTS, 14 AST, 11 REB, 0 turnovers) records his 3rd triple-double of the season in the @sixers road W! #HereTheyCome



Simmons becomes the youngest player in @NBAHistory with 20+pts, 10+reb, 10+ast, 0 TOs in a game. pic.twitter.com/J70gWJESWr — NBA (@NBA) December 16, 2018

Davis hustles for big chasedown block

Anthony Davis is among the league leaders in blocks, and he showed why against the Heat. Derrick Jones Jr. was out on the fastbreak, but Davis hustled back for a big chasedown block.

AD defends the rim with authority!#doitBIG pic.twitter.com/2EoiULLKJj — New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) December 17, 2018

Oladipo leads Pacers to seventh straight win

The Pacers are the hottest team in the league right now, boasting a seven-game winning streak after taking down the Knicks on Sunday afternoon. Now back from injury, Victor Oladipo led the way, finishing with 26 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and five steals in an impressive performance.

Fox and Doncic duel in Dallas

Two of the league's brightest youngsters went at it in Dallas, and both De'Aaron Fox and Luka Doncic put up strong efforts. Fox finished with 28 points, three rebounds and five assists, and Doncic scored 28 points of his own, and added six rebounds and nine assists. Fox and the Kings got the last laugh though, winning by seven to snap the Mavericks' home winning streak at 11 games.

Wall shows his stuff on the fastbreak

John Wall is one of the best passers in the league, and he offered more proof against the Lakers. Out on the fastbreak, he dropped a dime to Sam Dekker.

Russell leads Nets to high-scoring win

The Nets poured in a season-high 144 points in their win over the Hawks, and did so in regulation. Eight players scored in double figures in the win, but D'Angelo Russell was the star, finishing with 32 points, six rebounds and seven assists. This was the fifth win in a row for the Nets, who are suddenly just two games out of the playoff picture.

🏀 @Dloading posts 32 PTS, 7 AST as the @BrooklynNets go for a season-high 144 points in the win over ATL! #WeGoHard pic.twitter.com/R5WtnnV2vr — NBA (@NBA) December 16, 2018

Delly gets crafty in the paint

Cleveland was thrilled to get Matthew Dellavedova back last week, and he's already providing his loyal fans with some cool highlights. Check out this behind-the-back feed to Ante Zizic.

Simmons and Embiid connect on the break

Ben Simmons showed off some fancy dribbling skills, then delivered a smooth dish to Joel Embiid, who slammed it home on the break against the Cavaliers.



